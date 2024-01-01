Editor's Choice
Predictive maintenance in artificial lift monitoring systems

June 2024 Industrial Wireless

With the trend in oil field digitisation gaining momentum, telematics can be tremendously useful in understanding equipment status, to facilitate predictive maintenance and avoid downtime. A leading oil and gas service company is building telematics solutions for its customers in order to run smooth operations and conduct predictive maintenance for artificial lifts in oilfields. The data generated by the equipment during the operations is the key to achieving this goal. As a result, this oil and gas service company needs a reliable and secure solution to ensure that the data needed is brought back to the control centre for further analysis.

The Moxa solution

The system requirements are:

• Computers with low power consumption and C1D2 certification.

• Reliable 4G LTE connectivity in high operating temperatures for constant data aggregation.

• Computers with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to ensure data integrity.

• Open platform for customers to develop their applications.

Moxa’s UC-8100-ME-T communication-centric RISC computing platform allows oil companies to aggregate data from variable speed drives and PLCs for their pumping systems, and to transfer the data back to the control centre through LTE communication in the harshest of environments. The UC-8100-ME-T series, serving as a reliable and secure IIoT gateway, features the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), so each individual device is hardcoded by a cryptographic key to ensure the data is only accessible by authenticated parties. Moreover, the UC-8100-ME-T is also an open platform for customers to deploy second-time development, increasing the application flexibility.



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: info@rjconnect.co.za
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


