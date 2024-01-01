Editor's Choice
Simplify control panel connections

June 2024 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Panel builders have new tools for bringing power and signals back into protected areas with Turck Banner’s M8 and M12 receptacles. These receptacles let users easily connect devices to a panel while maintaining a waterproof IP67 rating. Maintenance is also simplified. If a cable is damaged between a field device and the control panel, simply swap the damaged cable for a new one − no rewiring is needed in the panel.

The slim profile leaves no bulky threads sticking out, allowing an easier fit into tight panels. Flexible PVC conductors, plus stripped and tinned leads, make installation faster and easier. Each receptacle includes a locknut, so no separate part sourcing or inventory is required. With front and rear mount options, male and female connections, plus a variety of pin styles and lead lengths, there are receptacles for just about any need.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


