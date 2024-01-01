Simplify control panel connections

Panel builders have new tools for bringing power and signals back into protected areas with Turck Banner’s M8 and M12 receptacles. These receptacles let users easily connect devices to a panel while maintaining a waterproof IP67 rating. Maintenance is also simplified. If a cable is damaged between a field device and the control panel, simply swap the damaged cable for a new one − no rewiring is needed in the panel.
The slim profile leaves no bulky threads sticking out, allowing an easier fit into tight panels. Flexible PVC conductors, plus stripped and tinned leads, make installation faster and easier. Each receptacle includes a locknut, so no separate part sourcing or inventory is required. With front and rear mount options, male and female connections, plus a variety of pin styles and lead lengths, there are receptacles for just about any need.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Cables and wires for food and beverage LAPP Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The strict hygiene regulations for handling foodstuffs stipulate particularly complex requirements for electrical components. The cables and accessories used must withstand a wide range of chemical, thermal and mechanical loads, and also function perfectly at all times in refrigerated and damp rooms.
Read more...Control cabinet-free automation Beckhoff Automation
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
As a replacement for the conventional control cabinet, the MX-System from Beckhoff offers some major efficiency advantages. It also provides a great deal of optimisation potential in terms of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and the expanding presence of DC supply networks across the industry.
Read more...Step into the visual factory Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.
Read more...Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Read more...Cable protection for longer runs igus
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Polymer energy chain manufacturer, igus has introduced a new lighter weight e-chain for cable management and protection applications with large unsupported lengths and high fill weights. This was previously the domain of larger, more expensive energy chains.
Read more...Improved inductive coupler sets Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Online teaser: Turck Banner has updated its inductive coupler sets and now also offers additional functions such as selective pairing in addition to improved performance.