Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Reliable pumps for high-volume transfer and dispensing

June 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid management equipment comprises FDA-compliant air-operated diaphragm pumps that provide dependable solutions for the food and beverage sector, and also in pharmaceutical and cosmetic pump applications.

FDA-compliant ARO sanitary pumps not only enhance product purity and ensure easy clean-out in environments that require the highest standards of cleanliness, but also enable safe operation at elevated temperatures.

“The ARO Expert (EXP) line of FDA-approved air-operated diaphragm pumps, which has been designed to transfer fluids for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries efficiently and safely, ensures high reliability and typically yields about 30% better flow rates than similar pumps. Since fluids are transferred efficiently and gently by ARO air-operated diaphragm pumps, shelf life of the liquid (such as beer) is often extended. The gentle pumping action will not froth or separate fluids, thus improving end-product quality,” explains national product manager, Joe Pinheiro. “These robust ARO pumps have been designed with the capacity to handle high-volume transfer and dispensing applications, also optimising total cost of ownership for users.

“All ARO EXP pumps feature a patented unbalanced air valve design, which prevents stalling issues associated with conventional pumps. Exhaust valves effectively divert cold exhaust air from ice-prone components to prevent freezing and minimise downtime. These pumps are able to pass even large shear-sensitive solids without degradation or heat buildup, and are also designed to run when dry, eliminating the risk of pump damage. The gentle pumping action will not froth or separate fluid, improving end-product quality.”

As an expansion of the standard double diaphragm pump range, BMG now offers plant managers and maintenance engineers a reliable choice of two pump ranges for sanitary applications.

BMG’s ARO SD series features a Quick Knock Down (QKD) compression clamp system to facilitate easier cleaning and maintenance. This compression clamp band design also facilitates rapid disassembly and reassembly of components for inspection and maintenance.

Centre bodies are available in stainless steel, and provide a durable construction that is compliant with FDA environments, while polypropylene centre bodies are lighter and chemically compatible with most caustic environments. In the SD series, flow rates are optimised for improved overall performance. The electro-polished stainless steel 316L construction is FDA compliant, and these robust pumps have a higher temperature capability.

An optional single piece composite PTFE diaphragm minimises the number of collection points for the fluid being pumped, which speeds up disassembly, cleaning and re-assembly. The optional electronic interface integrates easily with PC or PLC systems, and the ARO controller helps to reduce waste and increase productivity.

BMG’s ARO PM series diaphragm pumps are also constructed from electro-polished 316 stainless steel, but feature a bolted construction with all stainless steel hardware. Centre sections are available in aluminium, polypropylene or stainless steel.

In a recent ARO case study at a leading brewery, electric powered centrifugal pumps were replaced with ARO FDA-compliant air-operated diaphragm pumps, and resulted in an increase in production capacity of between 10 and 15%. According to the customer, key to the success of maintaining the quality of beer and accelerated speed to market was the careful pump selection.

Although the electric-powered centrifugal pumps previously used by the brewery provided high power, these pumps required operation on a continuous cycle. The constant pumping of the beer with an impeller pump introduced more oxygen into the beer, causing foam that affected the flavour.

ARO fluid handling products are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve the best cost of ownership. Factory-installed options enable customisation of these sanitary pumps to specific application requirements.

BMG has recently extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity. These versatile electric diaphragm pumps, which incorporate features that have previously not been available in a single pump solution, are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve high efficiency and the best cost of ownership.

BMG supports this range with a technical advisory service to ensure the selection of the most suitable pump for every application. The company also supplies a full range of ARO diaphragm pump parts and accessories for standard repair and maintenance requirements.

For more information contact Joe Pinheiro, BMG, +27 11 620 7372, josep@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The world’s greatest model railway
Horne Technologies Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Located in Hamburg’s traditional warehouse district, Speicherstadt features the largest model railway in the world, and is one of the most exciting tourist attractions in Germany.

Read more...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.

Read more...
Spherical roller bearings setting the benchmark in food safety
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Any operation involved in food manufacturing and processing has to adhere to extremely strict regulations and for good reason. In a bid to address these needs, SKF developed and designed spherical roller bearings specifically for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
Robotic solution for adhesive tape application
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
In industry, even elaborate processes, such as the application of adhesive tape to parts with varying geometries are automated. Innovative Automation has developed a platform with Beckhoff control technology and a remote feeding module, which increases productivity and enables flexible customisation for different requirements.

Read more...
I-Mak brand for industrial solutions
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
From planetary, worm and aerator units to flagship products like its inline helical, parallel shaft, helical bevel and monoblock IGU, I-MAK provides over one million product references, ensuring a solution for every specific industrial need.

Read more...
Cable carrier systems for harsh conditions in the steel industry
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG supplies and supports Tsubaki Kabelschlepp cable carriers, which have been developed to withstand operation in many industries, including highly corrosive environments.

Read more...
Wedge belts for tough conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components encompasses high-performance Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrapped (QPTW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than the standard Fenner drivebelts.

Read more...
BMG’s machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition. Its stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.

Read more...
Quality gearboxes for irrigation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE is offering a complete gear solution for centre pivot irrigation systems as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) closer to South Africa’s farming sector.

Read more...
Improving safety and belt life
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Power Transmission division has the solution to avoid dangers during installation and maintenance procedures in many industries. An easy to operate rotation device from Gates enhances safety for operators during installation and maintenance processes.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved