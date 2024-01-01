Reliable pumps for high-volume transfer and dispensing

June 2024 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid management equipment comprises FDA-compliant air-operated diaphragm pumps that provide dependable solutions for the food and beverage sector, and also in pharmaceutical and cosmetic pump applications.

FDA-compliant ARO sanitary pumps not only enhance product purity and ensure easy clean-out in environments that require the highest standards of cleanliness, but also enable safe operation at elevated temperatures.

“The ARO Expert (EXP) line of FDA-approved air-operated diaphragm pumps, which has been designed to transfer fluids for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries efficiently and safely, ensures high reliability and typically yields about 30% better flow rates than similar pumps. Since fluids are transferred efficiently and gently by ARO air-operated diaphragm pumps, shelf life of the liquid (such as beer) is often extended. The gentle pumping action will not froth or separate fluids, thus improving end-product quality,” explains national product manager, Joe Pinheiro. “These robust ARO pumps have been designed with the capacity to handle high-volume transfer and dispensing applications, also optimising total cost of ownership for users.

“All ARO EXP pumps feature a patented unbalanced air valve design, which prevents stalling issues associated with conventional pumps. Exhaust valves effectively divert cold exhaust air from ice-prone components to prevent freezing and minimise downtime. These pumps are able to pass even large shear-sensitive solids without degradation or heat buildup, and are also designed to run when dry, eliminating the risk of pump damage. The gentle pumping action will not froth or separate fluid, improving end-product quality.”

As an expansion of the standard double diaphragm pump range, BMG now offers plant managers and maintenance engineers a reliable choice of two pump ranges for sanitary applications.

BMG’s ARO SD series features a Quick Knock Down (QKD) compression clamp system to facilitate easier cleaning and maintenance. This compression clamp band design also facilitates rapid disassembly and reassembly of components for inspection and maintenance.

Centre bodies are available in stainless steel, and provide a durable construction that is compliant with FDA environments, while polypropylene centre bodies are lighter and chemically compatible with most caustic environments. In the SD series, flow rates are optimised for improved overall performance. The electro-polished stainless steel 316L construction is FDA compliant, and these robust pumps have a higher temperature capability.

An optional single piece composite PTFE diaphragm minimises the number of collection points for the fluid being pumped, which speeds up disassembly, cleaning and re-assembly. The optional electronic interface integrates easily with PC or PLC systems, and the ARO controller helps to reduce waste and increase productivity.

BMG’s ARO PM series diaphragm pumps are also constructed from electro-polished 316 stainless steel, but feature a bolted construction with all stainless steel hardware. Centre sections are available in aluminium, polypropylene or stainless steel.

In a recent ARO case study at a leading brewery, electric powered centrifugal pumps were replaced with ARO FDA-compliant air-operated diaphragm pumps, and resulted in an increase in production capacity of between 10 and 15%. According to the customer, key to the success of maintaining the quality of beer and accelerated speed to market was the careful pump selection.

Although the electric-powered centrifugal pumps previously used by the brewery provided high power, these pumps required operation on a continuous cycle. The constant pumping of the beer with an impeller pump introduced more oxygen into the beer, causing foam that affected the flavour.

ARO fluid handling products are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve the best cost of ownership. Factory-installed options enable customisation of these sanitary pumps to specific application requirements.

BMG has recently extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity. These versatile electric diaphragm pumps, which incorporate features that have previously not been available in a single pump solution, are engineered to deliver high performance and serviceability, enabling users to achieve high efficiency and the best cost of ownership.

BMG supports this range with a technical advisory service to ensure the selection of the most suitable pump for every application. The company also supplies a full range of ARO diaphragm pump parts and accessories for standard repair and maintenance requirements.

For more information contact Joe Pinheiro, BMG, +27 11 620 7372 , josep@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





