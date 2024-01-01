Editor's Choice
Temperature Measurement



Temperature to IO-Link module

May 2024 Temperature Measurement

IO-Link has become established as an intelligent interface for integrating smart sensors and devices in various industries. Nevertheless, conventional temperature probes (Pt100 / Pt1000 elements or thermocouples) are still widely used in many machines and systems, which must be connected to the central controller. With the new IO-Link measuring modules, up to four temperature probes can be connected to an IO-Link master port in two-, three- or four-wire configuration. The port configuration and wiring configuration can be customised using the IO-Link parameter settings.

Especially when measuring temperature with thermocouple elements, the metals used in the cables and contacts have a considerable influence on the measured value. The measured value can therefore be adjusted to the measuring line used with the ‘Cold junction offset’ and ‘Temperature zero-point calibration’ parameters.

To cover the large number range with high resolution, the measured value is displayed as a floating point number in the process data. There are four ports for the direct connection of temperature probes. Up to four Pt100, Pt1000 probes, or type J, or type K thermocouples can be connected to the module via standard M12 connectors.

Temperature changes as small as 0,01°C can be precisely detected thanks to the accurate internal resolution.

An accuracy of 0,3 % is achieved over the entire measuring range.

High-quality materials are used to achieve the high protection ratings of IP67 (orange housing) and IP69K (grey housing).

Temperature monitoring in mining

In mining, the digitised measured temperature values can be transmitted precisely and without loss even over long distances, thanks to IO-Link. There is also no need to wire each sensor to the control cabinet, as the robust IO-Link module is mounted directly in the field.

Temperature measurement in thermoplastic deformation

When manufacturing large plastic parts by thermoplastic deformation, plastic plates are heated and pressed onto a mould contour in a press. During the heating and moulding stage, several temperature sensors are used to precisely monitor and control the temperature in the tool. Temperature probes detect even the smallest temperature trends thanks to an impressive resolution of 0,01°C. The production process is similar in the manufacture of composite materials such as those used in car door trims or dashboards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


