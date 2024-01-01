Reducing water consumption in the cement industry

May 2024Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Water is a finite and irreplaceable resource, fundamental to life on earth. Water security has become increasingly critical. Globalisation, economic development, increased population growth and overconsumption contribute to the growing global water crisis. Managing our water is more critical than ever.
LOESCHE’s vision is to enable its customers to produce high-quality cement without any water consumption. It has already been optimising water consumption in its machines and processes using the H2Optimum system. This is a new and sophisticated grinding bed spraying system through which a cement mill can reduce the amount of water required in the grinding process.
The success story started in 2015 when the first H2Optimum was installed in a cement plant. Since then, more than ten grinding plants in LOESCHE mills have been equipped with this new grinding bed spraying system. Water consumption can be reduced by 34 to 72%. Operation with the new grinding bed spraying also has a positive influence on the grinding bed stability, the grinding process and the cement quality. Another positive aspect is the improved strength development of the cement.
In a grinding plant, water is used for three primary purposes. While cooling water is treated and used in a circuit, water for inertisation and process water for grinding bed stabilisation emits as steam into the atmosphere. In the case of very dry feed materials, occurring mainly when grinding pure OPC, some water needs to be injected for grinding bed stabilisation. Later in the grinding process, the water needs to be dried out again, which requires additional energy.
LOESCHE aims to limit water injection in its grinding process, with the final goal of avoiding the need for water in grinding bed stabilisation completely.
Reducing water in its grinding process would enable it to impact water and energy resources positively. As the amount of water introduced to the system is decreased, the thermal energy to extract this water at a later stage in the process can also be averted. Simultaneously, it would allow LOESCHE to improve the quality of its milled products.
Ensuring occupational health and safety in mining
Probe Integrated Mining Technologies (Probe IMT) has partnered with M3SH Technology to offer state-of-the-art environmental monitoring solutions that address these dual requirements.
Sustainability of surface water Endress+Hauser South Africa
The sustainability of surface water is critical for South Africa’s economic development, social well-being and environmental health. Endress+Hauser has a full range of liquid analysis sensors and transmitters to measure important parameters and has an excellent global track record in water and wastewater process plants and various surface and industrial water monitoring sites.
Keeping an eye on invisible radiation Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
At its peak in 1994, the energy generation capacity of the UK’s nuclear power stations was 12,7 GW across 16 plants. In 2024, the capacity has fallen to around 5 GW, and the number of stations is down to nine. However, this is far from the end of the story as spent nuclear fuel remains radioactive for centuries, and requires rigorous safety processes to safeguard against leaks.
Vertical roller mills that contribute to sustainable mining Loesche South Africa
A significant amount of the energy consumed in ore processing can be attributed to the comminution process. Conventional comminution technologies are proven and reliable, but offer little process flexibility. However, there is a less energy-intensive and more sustainable solution – complete dry processing. This is possible with LOESCHE’s vertical roller mills.
Effective dust control in sugar processing
BLT WORLD specialists work in conjunction with the global ScrapeTec team to offer dependable solutions for specific problems at the transfer points of conveyor systems in many industries where dust and material spillage are concerns, including the sugar sector.
A benchmark for lubricant reliability in mining
According to Craig FitzGerald from ISO-Reliability Partners, mines can save R500 000 or more on their yearly mill cleaning costs, while electricity consumption can be reduced by up to 12%, and lubricant consumption lowered up by up to 60% when using Bel-Ray Clear Gear lubricant.
Safeguarding precision in industrial radiometric measurements Mecosa
In the complex landscape of industrial plant operations, precision is paramount, especially when it comes to weld inspections to test for structural integrity of pipes. Berthold has the ideal answer to this challenge – X-Ray Interference Protection.
New indoor air quality monitor RS South Africa
RS South Africa has available a new indoor air quality (IAQ) monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read, and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments.
Fully digital vertical roller mills Loesche South Africa
Vertical roller mills are found in mining and cement milling operations worldwide. They require complex technology for their operation. As a leader in this field, LOESCHE has proven software solutions for digitalisation that can optimise each piece of milling equipment for energy efficiency, and increase its availability and output, making the plant easy to operate.
A quick guide to disinfection Endress+Hauser South Africa
The distribution system in a drinking water network provides a reliable supply of high-quality water to consumers. Endress+Hauser’s range of robust, low-maintenance sensors are ideal for monitoring disinfectant levels in the water.