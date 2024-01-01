Reducing water consumption in the cement industry

May 2024 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Water is a finite and irreplaceable resource, fundamental to life on earth. Water security has become increasingly critical. Globalisation, economic development, increased population growth and overconsumption contribute to the growing global water crisis. Managing our water is more critical than ever.

LOESCHE’s vision is to enable its customers to produce high-quality cement without any water consumption. It has already been optimising water consumption in its machines and processes using the H2Optimum system. This is a new and sophisticated grinding bed spraying system through which a cement mill can reduce the amount of water required in the grinding process.

The success story started in 2015 when the first H2Optimum was installed in a cement plant. Since then, more than ten grinding plants in LOESCHE mills have been equipped with this new grinding bed spraying system. Water consumption can be reduced by 34 to 72%. Operation with the new grinding bed spraying also has a positive influence on the grinding bed stability, the grinding process and the cement quality. Another positive aspect is the improved strength development of the cement.

In a grinding plant, water is used for three primary purposes. While cooling water is treated and used in a circuit, water for inertisation and process water for grinding bed stabilisation emits as steam into the atmosphere. In the case of very dry feed materials, occurring mainly when grinding pure OPC, some water needs to be injected for grinding bed stabilisation. Later in the grinding process, the water needs to be dried out again, which requires additional energy.

LOESCHE aims to limit water injection in its grinding process, with the final goal of avoiding the need for water in grinding bed stabilisation completely.

Reducing water in its grinding process would enable it to impact water and energy resources positively. As the amount of water introduced to the system is decreased, the thermal energy to extract this water at a later stage in the process can also be averted. Simultaneously, it would allow LOESCHE to improve the quality of its milled products.

Credit(s)

Loesche South Africa





