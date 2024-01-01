Simplifying AI training

The TwinCAT Machine Learning Creator from Beckhoff is aimed at automation and process experts, and adds the automated creation of AI models to the TwinCAT 3 workflow. This allows users to handle the entire process, from data collection to the trained model, for themselves – without any AI expertise of their own. The finished model is optimally adapted to real-time requirements in the control environment in terms of latency and accuracy.
A prime application for the versatile TwinCAT Machine Learning Creator (TE3850) lies in AI-supported image processing for quality assurance. This, along with various other applications, taps into the ease and standardisation of creating AI models for automation through Beckhoff’s no-code development platform. It not only leverages open standards, interfaces, and best practices, but also provides the trained models in the open standard format ONNX. These latency-optimised AI models for control applications are specially adapted to run on Beckhoff IPCs and with TwinCAT products, although they can also be used as ONNX models beyond the Beckhoff product world.
With TwinCAT Machine Learning Creator offering fully automated AI model creation, the potential of artificial intelligence is now available to all – including smaller companies – offering a competitive edge and much-needed solutions for the growing shortage of specialist skills. And for seasoned AI experts, this solution serves to streamline their workload considerably, while also minimising the potential for errors. The ability to speed up project development processes offers yet another clear advantage, particularly as the development tool provides extensive and transparent methods for displaying the behaviour of the models created and comparing them with each other. Users can also benefit from automated report generation, which supports auditing processes for AI model creation. Another crucial aspect is that the required application-specific data remains protected since it does not leave the company.
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...Control cabinet-free automation Beckhoff Automation
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
As a replacement for the conventional control cabinet, the MX-System from Beckhoff offers some major efficiency advantages. It also provides a great deal of optimisation potential in terms of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and the expanding presence of DC supply networks across the industry.
Read more...Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.
Read more...Testing next-generation automotive e-drives Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Emotors, an independent e-drive manufacturer, has taken advantage of test solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to aid in the development and constant improvement of its e-drive systems for hybrids, plug-ins and full electric vehicles.
Read more...TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With TwinCAT runtime for real-time Linux, Beckhoff is opening up new application possibilities for real-time control. The ability to execute several TwinCAT runtimes on a single industrial PC means users can now combine different system parts on one high-performance computer to streamline programming and diagnostics.
Read more...Robotic solution for adhesive tape application Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
In industry, even elaborate processes, such as the application of adhesive tape to parts with varying geometries are automated. Innovative Automation has developed a platform with Beckhoff control technology and a remote feeding module, which increases productivity and enables flexible customisation for different requirements.
Read more...Exploring the role of AI in digitisation
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is providing companies with the advanced technology necessary to navigate their digitisation journeys more easily. But more than that, AI is transforming IT infrastructure, enhancing business operations, and reshaping job roles, all while decision makers stay cognisant of the ethical considerations. By understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in digitisation, we can harness its power to help organisations move towards a more agile, intelligent, and competitive future.
Read more...AI can speed up rollout of renewable energy solutions
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over in every industry and sector, and has the potential to drive an efficiency and productivity revolution. In the renewable energy sector, AI modelling could assist with optimising power plant design, ensuring that various renewables sources are effectively integrated and load balanced, provide optimised and continuous monitoring, and much more.