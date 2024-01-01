Enhancing beer brewing precision

Brewing beer is a complex process that requires utmost precision in every step. Even the slightest variation in ingredients or brewing techniques can significantly impact the final flavour and aroma of the beer. To ensure precision, it is crucial to measure and control the pressure and point levels in the wort kettle and hops dissolver. Using VEGA instrumentation can offer numerous benefits to breweries.

The process of brewing beer involves the use of hops, which give it a distinct flavour and aroma. Achieving the right balance of hops during the brewing process is crucial for producing a high-quality product. Precise measurements play a pivotal role in ensuring this balance. In particular, when blending and cooking wort and hops in the wort kettle, it is essential to have reliable control of dosage and cooking. This is where integrated pressure and point-level measurements come in.

The measuring tasks in the wort kettle and hops dissolver encompass pressure and point-level measurements, which cover a range of up to 5 metres. These measurements must be taken under challenging conditions, including temperatures ranging from 10°C to well over 100°C, and pressures of 2 bar and beyond. These conditions introduce unique challenges such as foam, condensation, and the presence of solids in the liquid. However, with the right equipment and expertise, these challenges can be overcome, resulting in a superior product that beer lovers will enjoy.





VEGA’s process instrumentation is designed to meet the rigorous demands of beer brewing applications. These sensors are not only reliable but also crafted with certified materials compliant with FDA and EC regulations. The benefits extend further with cost-effective, maintenance-free operation, ensuring durability and reliability throughout the brewing process. Additionally, their user-friendly design simplifies setup and commissioning via a standardised VDMA-compliant interface.

The VEGAPOINT 23 stands out as a compact capacitive limit switch tailored for water-based liquid detection. Equipped with a tube extension, it offers versatility and ease of use. With optional universal connections for hygiene adaptors, installation efforts are minimised, making it an ideal choice for hygienic processes in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Its compatibility with IO-Link enables continuous digital data transmission, enhancing monitoring capabilities.

Similarly, the VEGABAR 39 is a universal pressure transmitter, equipped with a metallic measuring cell suitable for gases, vapours and liquids up to 130°C. Featuring a display with onsite operation and a coloured 360° status display, it ensures easy monitoring and control. Its fully welded metallic measuring cell enhances reliability, while IO-Link communication facilitates seamless integration into control systems, further optimising brewery operations.

The meticulous process of brewing beer demands precision at every stage. By employing VEGA instrumentation for pressure and point-level measurement in the wort kettle and hops dissolver, breweries can elevate their quality standards, ensuring consistency and excellence in every batch brewed.

