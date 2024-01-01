Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SKF seizes more counterfeit products

May 2024 News

As a part of its ongoing initiative to ensure the supply of genuine and reliable products to its customers, SKF announced the recent seizure of a sizable number of products marked SKF from five counterfeit sellers in the main Nigerian bearing markets of Kano, Kaduna and Lagos. These traders were non-authorised traders of SKF products.

Based on the initial information shared with the authorities, a thorough investigation was conducted, and enforcement action was then planned. The raid was carried out by the local Nigerian police authorities with support from SKF. A large number of counterfeit SKF packed bearings of various types and sizes used across industrial and automotive applications was seized.

Counterfeit bearings continue to be a challenge, and all markets are now susceptible to unknowingly receiving a wide range of brands with unpredictable quality. These counterfeit products can lead to production and other losses due to unplanned shutdowns, and could destroy plant machinery worth millions.

SKF shows no tolerance for counterfeit products, and continues to work hard to keep counterfeits away from the Nigerian market. SKF will continue to educate its customers on the importance of buying genuine bearings. This raid was carried out on a tip-off received from customers who suffered huge production losses due to counterfeit bearings, and were cheated by unknowingly receiving sub-standard bearings.

Counterfeit products look the same as genuine products, and only trained SKF personnel can recognise if a product is genuine. SKF actively assists local authorities in continuously acting against this illegal activity. SKF supports customers by verifying the authenticity of doubtful products by encouraging them to use an easy-to-use app called SKF Authenticate, or to email genuine@skf.com. The best way to safeguard authenticity is to source products from distributors authorised by SKF.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Hot dip galvanising: it’s all about the quality
News
Hot dip galvanising is a corrosion control mechanism. Yet, as with many things, hot dip galvanised articles are frequently – and inaccurately – judged on their surface appearance only.

Read more...
SKF and eThekwini untap bright young minds
SKF South Africa News
The Water and Sanitation Unit of eThekwini Municipality hosts a biennial student conference that is aimed at raising awareness in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The theme of the 2024 conference, ‘Water shortages and finding alternate technologies’, perfectly dovetails with SKF South Africa’s commitment to investing in the future of bright young minds and to finding sustainable environmental solutions.

Read more...
Beckhoff Automation records a successful financial year for 2023
News
Automation specialist, Beckhoff Automation successfully continued on its growth trajectory in 2023. The automation technology specialist was able to increase its sales to €1,75 billion.

Read more...
Reflecting 30 years of growth
WEG Africa News
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.

Read more...
Moore Process Controls is moving ahead
Moore Process Controls News
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.

Read more...
BMG’s machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition. Its stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.

Read more...
Enlit Africa reimagines energy security in Africa
News
The prestigious Enlit Africa 2024 exhibition has the goal of addressing the very real energy security concerns felt by companies across Africa.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The digital deluge
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
One of the issues arising out of our newfound ability to generate our own electricity is the ability to store it. BESS systems are the order of the day, and we regularly run stories on this new development. ...

Read more...
Turck Banner welcomes Ivan De Waal as new managing director
Turck Banner Southern Africa News
Turck Banner Southern Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan De Waal as its new managing director.

Read more...
University of Pretoria unveils immersive technology laboratory
News
The University of Pretoria’s faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology is proud to announce the launch of its new Immersive Technology Lab at the Department of Information Science. This cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey towards integrating advanced immersive technologies into its curriculum and research initiatives.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved