SKF seizes more counterfeit products

May 2024 News

As a part of its ongoing initiative to ensure the supply of genuine and reliable products to its customers, SKF announced the recent seizure of a sizable number of products marked SKF from five counterfeit sellers in the main Nigerian bearing markets of Kano, Kaduna and Lagos. These traders were non-authorised traders of SKF products.

Based on the initial information shared with the authorities, a thorough investigation was conducted, and enforcement action was then planned. The raid was carried out by the local Nigerian police authorities with support from SKF. A large number of counterfeit SKF packed bearings of various types and sizes used across industrial and automotive applications was seized.

Counterfeit bearings continue to be a challenge, and all markets are now susceptible to unknowingly receiving a wide range of brands with unpredictable quality. These counterfeit products can lead to production and other losses due to unplanned shutdowns, and could destroy plant machinery worth millions.

SKF shows no tolerance for counterfeit products, and continues to work hard to keep counterfeits away from the Nigerian market. SKF will continue to educate its customers on the importance of buying genuine bearings. This raid was carried out on a tip-off received from customers who suffered huge production losses due to counterfeit bearings, and were cheated by unknowingly receiving sub-standard bearings.

Counterfeit products look the same as genuine products, and only trained SKF personnel can recognise if a product is genuine. SKF actively assists local authorities in continuously acting against this illegal activity. SKF supports customers by verifying the authenticity of doubtful products by encouraging them to use an easy-to-use app called SKF Authenticate, or to email genuine@skf.com. The best way to safeguard authenticity is to source products from distributors authorised by SKF.

SKF South Africa





