SKF seizes more counterfeit products

As a part of its ongoing initiative to ensure the supply of genuine and reliable products to its customers, SKF announced the recent seizure of a sizable number of products marked SKF from five counterfeit sellers in the main Nigerian bearing markets of Kano, Kaduna and Lagos. These traders were non-authorised traders of SKF products.
Based on the initial information shared with the authorities, a thorough investigation was conducted, and enforcement action was then planned. The raid was carried out by the local Nigerian police authorities with support from SKF. A large number of counterfeit SKF packed bearings of various types and sizes used across industrial and automotive applications was seized.
Counterfeit bearings continue to be a challenge, and all markets are now susceptible to unknowingly receiving a wide range of brands with unpredictable quality. These counterfeit products can lead to production and other losses due to unplanned shutdowns, and could destroy plant machinery worth millions.
SKF shows no tolerance for counterfeit products, and continues to work hard to keep counterfeits away from the Nigerian market. SKF will continue to educate its customers on the importance of buying genuine bearings. This raid was carried out on a tip-off received from customers who suffered huge production losses due to counterfeit bearings, and were cheated by unknowingly receiving sub-standard bearings.
Counterfeit products look the same as genuine products, and only trained SKF personnel can recognise if a product is genuine. SKF actively assists local authorities in continuously acting against this illegal activity. SKF supports customers by verifying the authenticity of doubtful products by encouraging them to use an easy-to-use app called SKF Authenticate, or to email genuine@skf.com. The best way to safeguard authenticity is to source products from distributors authorised by SKF.
Hot dip galvanising: it’s all about the quality
News
Hot dip galvanising is a corrosion control mechanism. Yet, as with many things, hot dip galvanised articles are frequently – and inaccurately – judged on their surface appearance only.
Read more...SKF and eThekwini untap bright young minds SKF South Africa
News
The Water and Sanitation Unit of eThekwini Municipality hosts a biennial student conference that is aimed at raising awareness in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The theme of the 2024 conference, ‘Water shortages and finding alternate technologies’, perfectly dovetails with SKF South Africa’s commitment to investing in the future of bright young minds and to finding sustainable environmental solutions.
Read more...Reflecting 30 years of growth WEG Africa
News
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.
Read more...Moore Process Controls is moving ahead Moore Process Controls
News
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.
Read more...BMG’s machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
News
BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition. Its stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.
Read more...From the editor's desk: The digital deluge Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
One of the issues arising out of our newfound ability to generate our own electricity is the ability to store it. BESS systems are the order of the day, and we regularly run stories on this new development. ...
Read more...University of Pretoria unveils immersive technology laboratory
News
The University of Pretoria’s faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology is proud to announce the launch of its new Immersive Technology Lab at the Department of Information Science. This cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey towards integrating advanced immersive technologies into its curriculum and research initiatives.