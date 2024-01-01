Innovative series of direct-operated valves
May 2024
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The D93x Servo-proportional Valve Series is designed for 4/4-way operation with a spool operating within a hardened bushing and driven by a single proportional solenoid. This design makes them high-performing, high-response valves with a fourth safe spool position when de-energised.
The D92x Proportional Valve Series features a spool-in-body design for four/three-way operation driven by two proportional solenoids. This allows for higher flow rates than the D93x. In addition, it offers a centered fail-safe spool position and four/two-way operation.
The innovative design of these direct-operated valves enables high tolerance to thermal stress, and excellent vibration resistance. The integrated electronics allow closed-loop spool position control, making them suitable for electrohydraulic control of position, speed, pressure and force in an actuator in open- and closed-loop control systems. The compact design makes these valves easy to integrate. Thus, these valves are the ideal drop-in replacement on a variety of machines at an excellent price/performance ratio.
Both valves exhibit superior resistance to vibration, temperature and contamination, making them especially suited for plastics machinery, heavy industry, die casting, the wood industry, and mobile applications. They are also ideal for applications requiring a high degree of precision control and dynamics, including metal forming and presses, gas and steam turbines, and test rigs.
For more information contact Customized Motion Control, +27 12 653 6768, wsteyn@c-m-c.co.za, www.c-m-c.co.za
