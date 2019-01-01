Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

I-Mak brand for industrial solutions

May 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The strategic alliance between Bearings International (BI) and I-MAK, initiated in February 2019, signalled a new chapter in BI’s mission to augment its selection of premium brand offerings in a bid to deliver top-tier strategic solutions to Africa’s sub-Saharan region.

From planetary, worm and aerator units to flagship products like its inline helical, parallel shaft, helical bevel and monoblock IGU, I-MAK provides over one million product references, ensuring a solution for every specific industrial need.

General manager, Robert Sillis says: “Our partnership with I-MAK presents the cornerstone of BI’s strategy to provide high-quality, reliable solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of a raft of industrial applications. All the products have a very high South African added value which, coupled with I-MAK’s dedication to innovation, quality and precision, aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance production uptime and efficiency, delivering our value proposition of keeping customers ‘in motion’.”

Business unit leader, Kobus Groenewald unpacks the unparalleled advantages that the I-MAK range offers customers: “These are world-class quality, affordable, two-year warranty products that are backed by specialist local and international support.”

I-MAK boasts a solid footprint in sub-Saharan Africa through its partnership with BI, alongside extensive leading brand presence on the rest of the continent, up to North Africa. This expansive reach is testament to I-MAK’s well-established reputation and extensive experience spanning over 50 years.

The I-MAK product portfolio focuses on essentially all industrial segments, with utilities, automotive and sugar identified as key sectors, while particular emphasis is placed on manufacturing, mining, FMCG, and water treatment due to their high growth potential.

I-MAK’s products are available exclusively for the sub-Saharan region via BI. They are comprehensive and include a wide range of gearboxes and drive solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges currently faced by the gearbox market. This is driving the need for better technologies, higher efficiencies, and durability in order to maximise uptime and optimise operations.

Supporting the extensive I-MAK product range is BI’s exceptional customer service, which includes 24-hour breakdown support and a fully equipped factory and engineering facility. This is fit for all customer- and application-specific design alterations and additions to standard equipment. This is all supported by national coverage through the organisation’s 42 branches, essentially providing customers with access to immediate and effective support whenever and wherever they need it.

“I-MAK is also doing its part by focusing on establishing a close partnership with local companies to support their growth and engineering development,” adds Groenewald. “Because I-MAK listens to its customers’ requirements, it is able to provide bespoke solutions outside its standard range of products.”

I-MAK differentiates itself by meeting and exceeding market expectations for technology, efficiency and durability through constantly improving its facilities, widening its network, and upgrading its equipment. This allows the company to align its product and services with dynamic market expectations. In Q4 2023, I-MAK further solidified its commitment to the South African market with the deployment of a country roadshow to showcase and unveil its cutting-edge products across BI’s extensive local branch network.

This initiative, which was hosted at various BI branches, also served to strengthen BI’s market presence, and equipped sellers with the knowledge and tools needed to present I-MAK’s value proposition effectively to customers. “This was an outstanding demonstration of our shared dedication to providing bespoke solutions and enhancing production uptime,” notes Sillis.

Through the strategic partnership with I-MAK and initiatives like the country roadshow, BI continues to lead the way in offering premium, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector across sub-Saharan Africa. The shared synergies with I-MAK make this a win-win partnership that emphasises BI’s dedication to expanding its portfolio with top-tier brands renowned for their innovation and dependability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 0000
Email: info@bearings.co.za
www: www.bearings.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Bearings International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Robotic solution for adhesive tape application
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
In industry, even elaborate processes, such as the application of adhesive tape to parts with varying geometries are automated. Innovative Automation has developed a platform with Beckhoff control technology and a remote feeding module, which increases productivity and enables flexible customisation for different requirements.

Read more...
Cable carrier systems for harsh conditions in the steel industry
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG supplies and supports Tsubaki Kabelschlepp cable carriers, which have been developed to withstand operation in many industries, including highly corrosive environments.

Read more...
Wedge belts for tough conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components encompasses high-performance Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrapped (QPTW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than the standard Fenner drivebelts.

Read more...
Quality gearboxes for irrigation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE is offering a complete gear solution for centre pivot irrigation systems as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) closer to South Africa’s farming sector.

Read more...
Improving safety and belt life
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Power Transmission division has the solution to avoid dangers during installation and maintenance procedures in many industries. An easy to operate rotation device from Gates enhances safety for operators during installation and maintenance processes.

Read more...
Bearings International fosters a segment strategy
Bearings International News
Bearings International has a segment approach to the market, which places an intentional focus on key industries in South and sub-Saharan Africa in a bid to optimise operations, enhance uptime, and drive business sustainability and increased profitability outcomes for customers.

Read more...
More movement on the market
Motion Control & Drives
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.

Read more...
Highly customisable robotic hand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.

Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.

Read more...
Surface drill rigs for Navachab in Namibia
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc South Africa recently delivered five of six FlexiROC drilling machines to key customer, Navachab Gold Mine.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved