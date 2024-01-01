Electronic products, services and design tools from RS South Africa

RS South Africa has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products. “Electronics has been at the heart of our business for over 80 years, and we are still the ideal partner to help our customers source the products, services and design tools they need to get the job done,” says RS sales director, Erick Wessels. From board level components to development kits, connectors or displays and optoelectronics, RS has a comprehensive range of products from over 700 electronics manufacturers. These include leading brands such as TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex, Infineon, ST, Microchip, Renesas, ams OSRAM, SEGGER, Würth Elektronik, and ebm-papst.
Key components for electronics available from RS include semiconductors in small pack and bulk options; passive components for electronics design; displays and optoelectronics including LED lighting parts, couplers and indicators; development tools and kits such as evaluation boards, emulation and simulation tools, programmers, prototyping tools and accessories; connectors such as power, signalling and data connectors for board, panel and machine level applications; on- and off-board power supplies; soldering equipment; ESD control instruments; test and measurement instruments; and electronic tools.
In addition, the DesignSpark community connects over a million like-minded engineers from all walks of life, using RS’s design resources to improve productivity and innovate responsibly, including programming software, CAD libraries and tech updates.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Seeing the bigger picture for solar power
Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa's future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. However, we need to start looking at the bigger picture.
New industrial control and communication range RS South Africa
RS South Africa has announced RS PRO's new Industrial Control and Communication range, adding 1250 new products across more than 18 technologies to RS PRO's existing automation and control portfolio of over 41 000 products.
Common power quality factors affecting transformers Comtest
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.
Optimising green hydrogen production Schneider Electric South Africa
A recent Markets and Markets research report outlines that the green hydrogen segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models.
Microgrids meet energy requirements of remote operations Schneider Electric South Africa
As the world's second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.
Step into the visual factory Turck Banner Southern Africa
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.
The commercialisation of battery energy storage systems RJ Connect
According to the 'Electricity Market Report 2023' published by the International Energy Agency), 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy in the next three years. We need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.