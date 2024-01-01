Electronic products, services and design tools from RS South Africa

RS South Africa has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products. “Electronics has been at the heart of our business for over 80 years, and we are still the ideal partner to help our customers source the products, services and design tools they need to get the job done,” says RS sales director, Erick Wessels. From board level components to development kits, connectors or displays and optoelectronics, RS has a comprehensive range of products from over 700 electronics manufacturers. These include leading brands such as TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Molex, Infineon, ST, Microchip, Renesas, ams OSRAM, SEGGER, Würth Elektronik, and ebm-papst.

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa’s future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. However, we need to start looking at the bigger picture.Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA automation system to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom.RS South Africa has announced RS PRO’s new Industrial Control and Communication range, adding 1250 new products across more than 18 technologies to RS PRO’s existing automation and control portfolio of over 41 000 products.Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.A recent Markets and Markets research report outlines that the green hydrogen segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models.As the world’s second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.According to the ‘Electricity Market Report 2023’ published by the International Energy Agency), 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy in the next three years. We need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.