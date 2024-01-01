Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Seeing the bigger picture for solar power

May 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Viren Sookhun, managing director at Oxyon.

Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa’s future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. While several solar photovoltaic (PV) farms have been constructed, or are in the process of being planned, and many homes and businesses are making use of solar panels to generate their own power, we still need to start looking at the bigger picture. From building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) to vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV), and even solar roadways, there are many avenues that can be explored, and we need to start integrating and incentivising innovative alternatives to solve our energy and sustainability challenges.


Viren Sookhun, managing director at Oxyon.

BIPV could be the next big thing

While South Africa is an excellent candidate for the use of solar energy, thanks to our climate and daylight hours, the reality is that solar PV farms occupy vast tracts of land that then cannot be utilised for anything else – including housing or food production. To generate enough solar power for our needs, we would have to dedicate massive quantities of physical real estate to the problem, unless we start to think outside of the traditional solar box.

Rooftop solar can help, but only up to a point, because there is only so much rooftop space that can be put to effective use for harnessing solar energy. BIPV, however, is a technology that shows enormous potential. In the Middle East, this concept is being taken to an entirely new level with The Line. This is a 170 km long and 200 metre wide urban residential concept in Saudi Arabia that will run on 100% renewable energy, thanks to BIPV glass that makes up the bulk of the architecture.

While this is an extreme example, BIPV can easily be integrated into new buildings by replacing some or all the facility’s glass with specially designed PV panels, without impacting the aesthetics of the building. BIPV glass can also be installed into existing buildings to maximise the generation of solar capacity with high levels of efficiency.

In fact, scientists in the Middle East have simulated the use of different BIPV systems on Dubai’s high-rise buildings and found that for buildings with more than seven floors, BIPV may be superior to rooftop power generation. To drive this change, however, there needs to be incentive from the highest levels, and it needs to be legislated that construction of any new buildings must include smarter and greener methods. Environmental consciousness and sustainability need to become ingrained in everything that we do going forward.

But why stop there? BIPV offers exciting potential for South Africa, but there are many other areas where solar can be integrated to maximise impact. In the Netherlands, solar-powered roadways and bike paths are proving to be promising concepts, and in Switzerland, solar panels are being installed in the spaces between railway tracks. Solar can be deployed on bridges, such as was done on the Blackfriars Bridge in London, which sports 759 MW of installed solar power capacity. The banks of major rivers in Bangladesh could be used to generate 15 000 MW solar power by 2041.

There is also potential for VIPV to help power the millions of vehicles that make use of our roads daily. Integrating solar into the roof and windshields of vehicles could help to power the vehicle directly, or power an electrolyser to manufacture green hydrogen. Truck roofs have large real estate for VIPV, which could dramatically reduce emissions associated with long-distance freight hauling.

It has become increasingly clear that we have reached the point where sustainable and renewable energy sources are no longer an option, but an essential. Now is the time to explore the opportunities, and find innovative ways of harnessing energy to power our future and drive economic growth and sustainability for South Africa.

For more information contact Oxyon, +27 74 992 6940, viren@oxyon.co.za, www.oxyon.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Electronic products, services and design tools from RS South Africa
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
RS South Africa has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products.

Read more...
Automation system for sustainable energy plant
Valmet Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA automation system to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

Read more...
Common power quality factors affecting transformers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.

Read more...
Optimising green hydrogen production
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
A recent Markets and Markets research report outlines that the green hydrogen segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models.

Read more...
Microgrids meet energy requirements of remote operations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the world’s second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.

Read more...
Step into the visual factory
Turck Banner Southern Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.

Read more...
The commercialisation of battery energy storage systems
RJ Connect Electrical Power & Protection
According to the ‘Electricity Market Report 2023’ published by the International Energy Agency), 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy in the next three years. We need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.

Read more...
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved