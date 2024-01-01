Editor's Choice
Streamline your valve selection

May 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Automation specialist, Festo recognises the value of time in the dynamic world of process automation. To cater for this, we have introduced an innovative online configurator tool to transform the way in which engineers and procurement professionals select and size process valves. No more hours have to be spent sifting through catalogues and specifications. With the free Festo Online Configurator Tool, finding the ideal valve solution is just a few clicks away, saving precious time. Whether you are dealing with manually operated or fully automated process valves, the Festo configurator shortens the selection process from hours to minutes.

Festo ball and butterfly valves offer precise flow control and efficient operation, and can significantly improve the functionality and cost-effectiveness of a system. Do you need a KVZB ball valve or KVZA butterfly valve? No problem. They are ready to install, and are perfectly matched and sized for specific applications. Whether you need manually operated or fully automated units with pilot valves, sensor boxes or positioners, the configurator suggests the right solution, providing you with the flexibility you need, without compromising efficiency.

With a few key parameters, the configurator quickly suggests suitable combinations, making the process easy and user-friendly. The benefits extend beyond fast selection. The configurator offers comprehensive project management support, walking users through every step from the initial product search to ordering and delivery. With pricing and delivery information readily available through the Festo Online Shop, procurement has complete transparency and becomes a trouble-free experience.

Below are a few of the features of the Festo Online Configurator Tool:

• A direct link to the Festo Online Shop allows a seamless transition from configuration to purchase.

• The user-friendly interface has an intuitive design that makes navigation simple.

• The configuration-compatible bill of materials simplifies documentation and ordering processes.

• Access to delivery schedules allows you to plan ahead.


In just five simple steps, you can select the most important parameters for your application from the available options and you will immediately receive the right configuration. You will be shown the price of the configuration solution and you can view the bill of materials for your assembly by simply entering your order code on our website.

Upon configuration, the tool generates an order ID for easy reference in future orders. Furthermore, CAD data and drawings for the complete module can be downloaded and integrated into your designs, along with configuration-compatible data sheets and 2D/3D CAD models in various formats, ensuring comprehensive documentation and certification.

From system preferences to additional electrical specifications, the Festo configurator ensures a seamless ordering process, allowing you to specify, configure and order complete plug-and-play process automation valve assemblies from the comfort of your office.

Festo ball and butterfly valves are just one example of the company’s commitment to excellence in automation technology. With their precision engineering, robust construction and versatile performance, these valves allow users to optimise processes and enhance efficiency. Together with the Festo configurator tool, they facilitate optimal system design, allowing users to make informed decisions swiftly. This synergy leads to greater operational flexibility, reliability and productivity, while maintaining stringent quality standards in the automation industry.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 08600 FESTO (33786), marketing.za@festo.com, www.festo.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: sales.za@festo.com
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Further reading:

Compact valve position indicator
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.

Read more...
Innovative series of direct-operated valves
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Moog has launched two new direct-operated valve series. Each series, with its unique features and capabilities, is designed to boost machine reliability and optimise costs for machine builders.

Read more...
Selection of two-port valves: an open and shut case
SMC Corporation South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Little consideration is generally given to two-port valves because they are often perceived as simple devices that only open and close to control downstream fluid supply. Although this is mechanically true, choosing the optimal two-port valve for your application can make a big difference, saving space, weight and energy consumption.

Read more...
Dependable pumping for dewatering in hard rock mining areas
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Becker Mining’s Pumpor Vertical Spindle (PVS) pumps are hard at work on many mines throughout Africa, with many units installed recently in the Carletonville area, West of Johannesburg.

Read more...
Efficient, affordable solution for electrohydraulic pumps
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In the world of construction a revolution is changing the status quo, the electrification of small and efficient construction machinery.

Read more...
Redefining Industrial Automation with the new Festo Valve Terminal
Festo South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo recently introduced its latest innovation in the form of the Valve Terminal VTUX. This invention marks the beginning of a new era in valve terminals, with its features making it an impressive solution for the future.

Read more...
New pilot-operated relief valve
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced a pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers.

Read more...
Pulse valves for dust collection
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
In process manufacturing, especially hard mineral mining, dust particles are unavoidable. If this pervasive dust is not effectively removed, it can accumulate throughout mines, plants and other facilities, becoming hazardous to workers and equipment.

Read more...
Case History 191: The weakest link.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Which is the weakest link in a control loop? The answer, without any doubt is that, in most cases, the final control element is the weakest link.

Read more...
High-flow solenoid valve
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.

Read more...











