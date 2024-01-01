Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Robotic solution for adhesive tape application

May 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The world of adhesives keeps expanding to accommodate applications with highly tailored tapes, foams and other products. However, automated tape dispensing systems have not kept up, and offer little flexibility to adapt to wide-ranging industry requirements. RoboTape offers a way out of the dilemma. Innovative Automation, a Canadian custom machine builder and systems integrator, has developed the platform by leveraging advanced robotics and flexible control technology.

The main pain point of the existing solution was the robot size and flexibiity, because most systems placed the tape spool at the end of the robot arm, along with an empty spool to catch the waste liner. Also, operators had to wait until the systems ran out of tape, put them into a safe machine state, and enter the cell to add more, which took away valuable production time.

“We came up with the idea of a remote feeding module that positions the spool outside the work cell. This is now patent pending worldwide,” says Zac Cutt, research and development group leader at Innovative Automation. “It also helps with the robot sizing issue, allows for larger spools, and increases system uptime. This is why big automotive clients are latching onto it; it’s currently the only solution that actually solves the entire problem.” RoboTape now catches and chops up the waste liner at the remote feeding module. The design optimisation drastically reduces the size of the robot needed.

Sean Robillard, in the Controls Department at RoboTape, appreciates the user-friendly software approach. “Operators can view all their inputs and outputs, toggle cylinders, lights and sensors, and adjust other aspects of the machine. “This is all bundled into the same TwinCAT package, so it speeds up engineering and keeps the HMI design clean.”


A CP6706 economy built-in Panel PC from Beckhoff offers ample processing power for the application. It is equipped with a dual-core Atom processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 40 GB CFast card, and a 1-second uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The IPC includes an 18-cm touchscreen for operator interface, and in conjunction with TwinCAT automation, the software is ready for cloud connectivity right out of the box.

The control system utilises the EtherCAT industrial Ethernet system for real-time communication to the robot and other field devices. The openness of EtherCAT with regard to integrating other protocols helps the RoboTape team connect a vast range of different robots and third-party devices, such as sensors and encoders, in customer facilities.

With TwinSAFE for system-integrated functional safety, the platform can protect plant personnel and equipment, according to the RoboTape experts. The remote feeding module enters a safe state when operators open its enclosure. This level of safety is required because a cutting blade utilised to chop the spent liner and other pinch points is contained inside the feeding module. For this purpose, TwinSAFE safe input and output terminals are used, that can be connected directly to the door of the robot cell, light curtains or floor mats. In this way, the need for conventional and complex hardwiring between safety devices is eliminated.

Support for end users

“Our systems average eight hours of runtime before refills,” Cutt says. “For instance, one customer processed more than 4000 metres of felt on a single spool, to make enough parts for about 2000 cars a day, while only changing spools once a week.” Another Tier 1 automotive supplier shrank the overall footprint of its assembly area by removing two manual taping stations. In addition, it reduced labour requirements at a time of skills shortages. As a result, the customer saved roughly 225 000 Canadian dollars a year on adhesive applications in one plant.

“Our new IIoT capabilities allow us to see which machine modes are activated, and for how long. So, if a system is in service mode for long periods of time, it could indicate it needs maintenance,” Cutt says. “We can see the machine’s overall equipment effectiveness, along with metrics like internal and ambient temperature, in order to optimise and improve reliability.”

“Consistent support and availability are the reasons why Beckhoff has proven to be a great choice, and we’re excited to continue working together in the future,” concludes Michael Lalonde, co-owner and president of RoboTape and Innovative Automation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.com
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

I-Mak brand for industrial solutions
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
From planetary, worm and aerator units to flagship products like its inline helical, parallel shaft, helical bevel and monoblock IGU, I-MAK provides over one million product references, ensuring a solution for every specific industrial need.

Read more...
Cable carrier systems for harsh conditions in the steel industry
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG supplies and supports Tsubaki Kabelschlepp cable carriers, which have been developed to withstand operation in many industries, including highly corrosive environments.

Read more...
Wedge belts for tough conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s extensive range of Fenner power transmission components encompasses high-performance Fenner Quattro Plus Twin Wrapped (QPTW) wedge belts, that transmit 30% more power than the standard Fenner drivebelts.

Read more...
New-generation EtherCAT terminals
Beckhoff Automation Industrial Computer Hardware
With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area.

Read more...
Quality gearboxes for irrigation
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE is offering a complete gear solution for centre pivot irrigation systems as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) closer to South Africa’s farming sector.

Read more...
Improving safety and belt life
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Power Transmission division has the solution to avoid dangers during installation and maintenance procedures in many industries. An easy to operate rotation device from Gates enhances safety for operators during installation and maintenance processes.

Read more...
EtherCAT terminals for the connection of load cells
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Beckhoff is offering a compact and cost-effective solution for integrating weighing functions into control systems. The integration of the supply voltage for the load cells is particularly advantageous.

Read more...
More movement on the market
Motion Control & Drives
If you want to move something, you have to be able to control the movement. When positioning in the nanometre range everything matters and requires high performance motion control. Six years ago, Aerotech therefore set itself the goal of revolutionising the market for precision motion and machine control systems.

Read more...
Highly customisable robotic hand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK and the German Aerospace Centre are developing a robotic hand system that will help automate manual tasks. The concept centres on a customisable robot hand comprising individually configurable finger modules, an industry first.

Read more...
Electrically-operated diaphragm pumping solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG has extended its range of Ingersoll Rand ARO fluid handling products to include the new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps, designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved