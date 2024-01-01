Compressed air drying and monitoring

Artic Driers manufacturers the Sahara low dewpoint, heatless pressure swing air dryers with SANS 347 pressure code. These desiccant-rich pressure dryers comfortably obtain pressure dewpoints of -40°C. The build standard and specifications are at a high level. Smaller dryers are free standing, while bigger capacity dryers are supplied on heavy-duty baseplates. Pre- and after-filtration can be fitted to the dryer assembly prior to despatch to suit a client’s needs.

The Sahara dryers all use the Artic patented shuttle valve and orifice plate holder. The shuttle consists of four items only, and provides the highest reliability in a wide range of service and site conditions. The standard Sahara dryer has only two pneumatically operated dump valves. This reduces the maintenance requirement and makes fault-finding a breeze.

If needed, the dryer’s control timers can be adjusted on site or fitted with an optional dewpoint controller, together with pressure and flow monitoring. Dewpoint control reduces the compressed air purge requirements, and extends the cycle times of the dryer. On larger dryers, all the electrics are housed in an IP65 cabinet.

Power outages no longer create re-start problems. Sahara dryers restart automatically on resumption of power. The Sahara controller may also be linked to the compressor startup sequence.

Filter casings

Artic Driers provides a large range of imported and locally produced air filter housings that can hold different grades of filter elements to suit any client’s requirements. The locally produced filter casings are SANS pressure coded, and are coated to resist interior and exterior corrosion. All the internal element fittings are stainless steel.

Need to know more about your consumption?

A broad range of instrumentation focused on compressed air and gas monitoring for volume, pressure, power consumption, and compressed air quality is available from Artic Driers. Flow monitoring equipment is suitable for air and vacuum, and is compatible with most gases.

An S331 data logger provides plant operators and managers with instant access to all the parameters − flow, pressure, dew point, temperature, power consumption, oil vapour content, and particle content. When linked to a local data network, it will transfer all the information to the central management system. Data transfer to a USB stick is also provided.

These SUTO iTEC products give an instant overview of your facility’s consumption and quality parameters, making compressed air quality management simple. The SUTO iTEC S600 certified mobile Air Quality System has the solution, measuring dew point, airborne particles size, and oil vapour carry-over. It automatically creates a PDF report that rates your test results against the ISO standard.

As a leader in the air treatment business for over 30 years, Artic Driers has an exceptional range of equipment, along with in-house manufacturing capabilities. This makes the company your preferred supplier to solve your compressed air problems. With a large warehouse inventory it rarely disappoints.

