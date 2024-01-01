Editor's Choice
Moore Process Controls is moving ahead

May 2024 News

Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities. During this period, Moore was acquired by Siemens, became a Siemens System Integrator, and retained distributorship of Moore products in sub-Saharan Africa. Exclusive selling rights of Matrikon products and services later became integral in some of Moore’s solutions, and saw the addition of other brands such as ABB, Honeywell and Rockwell. These strategic moves placed the company in a unique position to build and improve on existing integration systems and services to blue-chip clients, while expanding its automation and digitisation expertise and global market territories.

With roots in automation control and services, the company has expanded from predominantly industrial intelligence integration to automation, optimisation and digitalisation solutions. By recognising the shifting landscape and the growing demands of clients globally, Moore diversified its offerings to encompass a broader spectrum of cutting-edge technologies and services. This allowed it to seamlessly integrate advanced automation systems, optimisation solutions and digitalisation platforms into its portfolio.

Moore holds certifications such as ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and occupational health and safety standards. It specialises in delivering safety and shutdown control systems.

Its employee base of one hundred carefully selected system thinkers, engineers and system integrators provides Moore with unique advantages. Its teams of engineers, software developers, and system integrators bring seamless communication between an organisation’s production systems, data management, security and business operations. Moore’s expansive global distribution, with branches in South Africa, America, Europe and Asia, furthermore enhance its reach.

Moore has a comprehensive array of offerings, including field instrumentation, DCS and PLC systems, and advanced solutions such as base layer optimisation, predictive maintenance, asset and security management, data integration and MES solutions. The company also specialises in the supply and integration of PLCs, DCSs and other automation components. It caters to a wide range of sectors, including the energy, food and beverage, petrochemical, chemical, and oil and gas industries, delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges of each organisation. The company’s expertise extends beyond product supply, encompassing turnkey project management and system integration, with seamless execution from concept to completion.

Moore provides comprehensive training programmes for products and services such as AVEVA PI and Matrikon to ensure a smooth handover and transition of the projects undertaken. These empower clients to maximise the value of their investments and optimise system performance. With a focus on continuous learning and development, Moore ensures that clients and employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s dynamic industrial landscape.

Staying abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends is imperative for competitiveness and growth. The company is becoming increasingly involved in international conferences, training programmes such as the advanced OPC and AVEVA PI training, and the AVEVA Ignite conference. Moore remains the top Siemens Distributor year after year. These accolades not only equip Moore’s operatives with additional skills and extended intelligence and input, but also provide valuable platforms when considering and entering new partnerships, thereby expanding their technical and theoretical capabilities.

Partnerships with industry leaders like Honeywell, Siemens, AVEVA, ABB, Rockwell and Matrikon have played a pivotal role in successful project executions across diverse sectors, especially industrial and mining. For example, Moore recently achieved remarkable results with the conceptualisation, implementation and execution of a digital FPSO twin, leveraging the Honeywell UniSim Design software. Moore’s Advanced Solutions team has also recently been instrumental in the road mapping, implementing and installing of major AVEVA PI systems in organisations operating across the globe.

Moore Process Controls has evolved significantly since its inception in South Africa in 1985, marked by strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence. It continues to expand its portfolio, and has added its own unique production management software called DIGNOS. This in-house developed platform allows companies to optimise their maintenance strategy and production yields.

Looking ahead, Moore remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and industry trends. The company’s involvement in global conferences and training programmes underscores its commitment to continuous learning and development. By leveraging partnerships with industry leaders such as Honeywell, Siemens and AVEVA, Moore aims to enhance its capabilities and offerings further, driving innovation in the industrial automation sector. With a focus on transforming data into actionable insights, and delivering efficiency and productivity for clients, Moore is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in the future, building on its transformative journey and industry engagement.

For more information contact Moore Process Controls, +27 11 466 1673, eric@moore.co.za, www.moore.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 466 1673/9
Fax: +27 11 466 1618
Email: info@moore.co.za
www: www.moore.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Moore Process Controls


