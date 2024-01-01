Pressure sensors for hydrogen applications

Keller manufactures isolated piezoresistive pressure sensors. The great advantage of the piezoresistive measuring principle is its high stability. The chip that measures the pressure is installed in an oil-filled cylinder and sealed by a steel diaphragm. This ensures the best possible isolation.

The piezoresistive pressure sensor is considered to be one of the most stable for hydrogen applications. However in an oil-filled sensor, hydrogen molecules can split into hydrogen atoms at higher temperatures. These atoms are smaller than the pores of the steel membrane. This allows the atoms to penetrate through the membrane into the oil chamber of the pressure sensor. In the oil chamber, they fuse again to form a hydrogen molecule, which leads to offset errors due to the expansion. The offset is called the signal deviation of the target value. This phenomenon is called permeation.

For this reason, Keller uses gold-plated steel membranes for its hydrogen pressure sensors. Gold has much smaller pores than stainless steel, and the hydrogen does not penetrate the gold layer. This defusing action, together with fully welded sensors without internal seals, sets Keller apart in the pressure sensor market, which includes hydrogen applications. Typical pressure ranges for applications with hydrogen are from 0 … 2 to 0 ...1000 bar. In addition, the hydrogen pressure sensors are compatible with the EC79 standard for automotive applications.

