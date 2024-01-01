Pressure sensors for hydrogen applications

Keller manufactures isolated piezoresistive pressure sensors. The great advantage of the piezoresistive measuring principle is its high stability. The chip that measures the pressure is installed in an oil-filled cylinder and sealed by a steel diaphragm. This ensures the best possible isolation.
The piezoresistive pressure sensor is considered to be one of the most stable for hydrogen applications. However in an oil-filled sensor, hydrogen molecules can split into hydrogen atoms at higher temperatures. These atoms are smaller than the pores of the steel membrane. This allows the atoms to penetrate through the membrane into the oil chamber of the pressure sensor. In the oil chamber, they fuse again to form a hydrogen molecule, which leads to offset errors due to the expansion. The offset is called the signal deviation of the target value. This phenomenon is called permeation.
For this reason, Keller uses gold-plated steel membranes for its hydrogen pressure sensors. Gold has much smaller pores than stainless steel, and the hydrogen does not penetrate the gold layer. This defusing action, together with fully welded sensors without internal seals, sets Keller apart in the pressure sensor market, which includes hydrogen applications. Typical pressure ranges for applications with hydrogen are from 0 … 2 to 0 ...1000 bar. In addition, the hydrogen pressure sensors are compatible with the EC79 standard for automotive applications.
VEGA handles the pressures of water treatment systems VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
A water treatment system for a major metropolitan area in the Midwestern United States demands careful monitoring and management of processes across its sprawling network. Choosing VEGA for its process automation needs meant more than just obtaining precise and reliable pressure sensors.
Read more...Greener mining through water management strategies VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Water scarcity is a pressing concern in South Africa, leading to the establishment of stricter regulations on water discharge and management. To promote greener mining operations that minimise environmental impact and optimise resource utilisation, responsible dewatering practices are essential.
Read more...A new approach to milk processing VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Ensuring the quality and safety of milk throughout the production process is of the utmost importance in the dairy industry. Process instrumentation plays a vital role in this stage by providing accurate measurements of level, pressure and point level to guarantee optimal storage conditions.
Read more...Enhancing beer brewing precision VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Brewing beer is a complex process that requires utmost precision in every step. To ensure precision, it is crucial to measure and control the pressure and point levels in the wort kettle and hops dissolver. Using VEGA instrumentation can offer numerous benefits to breweries.
Read more...Sensor technology for cartonboard machine for paper and packaging VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
Paper and packaging specialist, LEIPA undertook a comprehensive modernisation project, combining three stock preparation lines into one, and making investments in new plant components and extensive automation technology. Because of the good experiences the company had already had with VEGA sensors, those responsible for planning and maintenance decided in favour of the VEGABAR 82 pressure transmitter as the standard instrument for level and pressure measurement in the new stock preparation system.
Read more...Pressure measurement without risk of contamination WIKA Instruments
Pressure Measurement & Control
Injectables are among the most sensitive products in the pharmaceutical industry. Sterility is essential during production. For this reason, a manufacturer of biopharmaceuticals decided to implement the pressure monitoring of its processes with hygienic instruments from WIKA.
Read more...Wind turbines with smart sensors Instrotech
Motion Control & Drives
The wind’s usable kinetic energy increases with the wind speed. Wind turbines, therefore, use kinetic energy to generate torque and then rotational movement. The rotor, consisting of three rotor blades, ...
Read more...Pressure monitoring for oil and water tempering machines Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Temperature plays a significant role in many manufacturing processes. In such cases, a tempering machine is used to maintain the manufacturing process at the desired temperature. Keller supplied PR-21Y piezoresistive pressure transmitters to a client specialising in developing and producing oil and water tempering machines.