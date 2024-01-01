Power supply with scalability optimised

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
The Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is available from 50 to 250 kW capacity with N+1 400V scalable configuration, and supports Schneider Electric’s vendor-agnostic Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) architecture, EcoStruxure IT, which allows for intelligent battery management, real-time monitoring and control capabilities.
The Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular has been designed with scalability in mind, and forms part of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium portfolio, which ensures energy efficiency, durability, recyclability and transparency to help reduce the environmental footprint.
The scalability allows organisations to ‘pay as they grow’, optimising capital investment with competitive acquisition costs. Companies can buy the power modules upfront and then add more modules as demand grows, with third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Scheduled downtime is also significantly reduced through the self-diagnosing Live Swapable power modules and static switch, thereby increasing reliability and availability in a compact footprint. “The new Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular with Live Swap is driven by our strong safety culture, delivering a touch-safe design through the entire process of adding or replacing the modular components while remaining online,” explains Ben Selier, vice president for Secure Power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. “This innovative product enables fast and simple insertion and replacement of the power and bypass modules, without having to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or to battery operation.”
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.
Read more...Sustainable energy optimisation for rubber manufacturers
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s rubber is a major material used in both the mining and automotive sectors. Now, with increasing pressure to address energy usage and optimisation, the intervention of Associated Energy Services, a leading operations and maintenance service provider to the steam and boiler sector, could be a game changer.
Read more...Seeing the bigger picture for solar power
Electrical Power & Protection
Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa’s future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. However, we need to start looking at the bigger picture.
Read more...Common power quality factors affecting transformers Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.
Read more...Optimising green hydrogen production Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
A recent Markets and Markets research report outlines that the green hydrogen segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models.
Read more...Microgrids meet energy requirements of remote operations Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
As the world’s second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.