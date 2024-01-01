Power supply with scalability optimised

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

The Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is available from 50 to 250 kW capacity with N+1 400V scalable configuration, and supports Schneider Electric’s vendor-agnostic Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) architecture, EcoStruxure IT, which allows for intelligent battery management, real-time monitoring and control capabilities.

The Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular has been designed with scalability in mind, and forms part of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium portfolio, which ensures energy efficiency, durability, recyclability and transparency to help reduce the environmental footprint.

The scalability allows organisations to ‘pay as they grow’, optimising capital investment with competitive acquisition costs. Companies can buy the power modules upfront and then add more modules as demand grows, with third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Scheduled downtime is also significantly reduced through the self-diagnosing Live Swapable power modules and static switch, thereby increasing reliability and availability in a compact footprint. “The new Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular with Live Swap is driven by our strong safety culture, delivering a touch-safe design through the entire process of adding or replacing the modular components while remaining online,” explains Ben Selier, vice president for Secure Power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric. “This innovative product enables fast and simple insertion and replacement of the power and bypass modules, without having to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or to battery operation.”

