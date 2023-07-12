Under the skies of the most beautiful Johannesburg evening, the 2023 SAIMC gala dinner kicked off with champagne on the deck of the Fairway Hotel and Spa, and the stage was set for another glittering occasion. To see all the action click here

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

SAIMC: Secunda branch

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Changes at SAIMC

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

Category 1 CPD points

SAIMC SAIMC News

Read more...

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

SAIMC SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC SAIMC

...

Read more...

SAIMC: Memos from Ken Baker

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

SAIMC Ladies Celebration

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

SAIMC: Secunda branch

SAIMC SAIMC

Read more...

The Durban branch October technology meeting was well attended, and the audience was keen to hear about navigating the digital value change and bridging the gap from sensors to the boardroom.The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 4 October at the Proconics office in Secunda. Bruce Bonte from Yokogawa presented on differential pressure and blocked impulse lines.During its 2026 strategy session, SAIMC discussed the exciting changes and challenges ahead, and plotted the way forward.SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained inmagazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn: Alwin Toffler.Yes, this month the headingThe Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn, as usual. Bryce Mildenhall, sales manager at Elonics discussed the evolution of industrial networks, andKen Baker, a former president and long-time member of SAIMC, shares his memories of his career and his time with SAIMC.Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is a crucial aspect of the formalisation of the engineering industry in South Africa. To facilitate CPD, ECSA has established two bodies: the CPD Licensed Body and the CPD Service Provider. SAIMC has successfully applied for and registered as a CPD Licensed Body with ECSA.The committee of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch recently hosted a Ladies Celebration to celebrate International Women’s Month.The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 12 July 2023 at the Proconics Secunda office.