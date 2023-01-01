Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

The MESA Africa Summit: a glimpse into the future of manufacturing and technology

November 2023 News

The MESA Africa 2023 Summit kick-off at the Kloofzicht Lodge & Spa in the Cradle of Humankind, Johannesburg was a resounding success, with presentations by an array of exceptional thought leaders, who highlighted the path forward for the manufacturing and technology industries. The occasion was made possible by the phenomenal support of sponsors, including Schneider Electric, Iriton, Pragma Global, 4Sight, MESA International, SAIMC, Montgomery Group, and Ki Leadership Institute.

Dr Ananth Seshan, board member of MESA International, flew in from Canada to share his insight into the transformation journey of small and medium manufacturers (SMMs) navigating smart manufacturing. His eloquent address underscored the importance of gaining buy-in from both management and employees, for successful smart manufacturing through industry-agnostic collaborations.

Seshan's groundbreaking hypothesis on the challenges in low-to-mid-income economies ignited discussion on a collaborative ‘strategic group for SMMs’. This proposal aims to unite economies, share insights, and collectively address funding, digital transformation, secure value chains and workforce development, in a call to reshape the smart manufacturing landscape for smaller enterprises.

Gerhard Greeff, divisional manager at Iritron, focused on ‘the impact of computer engineering as defined engineering work’, outlining the objectives of the Institute of Engineering Work (IoEW) to ensure accountability and regulate computer engineering activities.

Jaco Markwat's impactful talk on ‘don't get lost in the cloud; futureproof your architecture and operations’, shed light on Element 8's dedication to community and industry service. Focusing on collaborative learning, his address provided scalable, intuitive solutions for a data-driven future by tackling challenges in the evolution of data management.

Pekka Pihlajasaari, a digital transformation expert, explored the evolving landscape where machine learning transcends expert domains. He gave attendees insight into the dynamic intersection of machine learning with industry.

Charl Marais, digital transformation manager at Blue SP/4Sight, led a dynamic session on ‘pit-to-port value chain optimisation in the mining sector’,

advocating for efficiency and a unified approach to ensure sustainable success.

Dr Mike Ntokozo Sishi, information technology manager at Rand Refinery, shared his insight into the ‘digital transformation of industrial organisations’, offering a transformative approach for businesses to optimise their processes and enhance their performance.

Dr Arthie Moore-Robberts, CEO and director of Ki Leadership Institute, championed strategies to accelerate generational disruption in the manufacturing industry, emphasising digital transformation and proactive strategies for success.

Yanesh Naidoo, innovations director at Jendamark, challenged conventional thinking, asking ‘why MES has to be changed or rethought for discrete manufacturing’. He introduced a software-defined paradigm that fosters adaptability, upgradability, and connectivity.

The MESA Africa Summit is a forum for the convergence of visionary leadership and transformative solutions. The shared insights will help contribute to a future of innovation, resilience, and success for industries.

For more information contact Jane Collett, MESA Africa, jane@mesa-africa.org, www.mesa-africa.org


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 528 1238
Email: marketing@mesa-africa.org
www: www.mesa-africa.org
Articles: More information and articles about MESA Africa NPC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SICK and Endress+Hauser to join forces in process automation
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
German sensor company SICK, and Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser, want to intensify their cooperation. Both companies are aiming for a strategic partnership for SICK’s process automation business segment and have signed a joint memorandum of understanding.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Joining the quantum dots
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
This year’s Nobel prizes were recently announced. I was fascinated by the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, which was awarded for research on quantum dots, and I wondered what they actually are. Well, they ...

Read more...
Festo sponsors Power Engineering conference
Festo South Africa News
The School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg recently opened its doors for the 31st Southern African Universities Power Engineering Conference. This prestigious conference focuses on power engineering, a crucial field that deals with the design, development and maintenance of power systems and equipment.

Read more...
Eskom Expo honours young scientists
News
At this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF), young scientists reaped the benefits of their hard work and ingenuity, receiving full and partial bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, and opportunities for work-based exposure during their school holidays. The fair brought together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various other countries.

Read more...
GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA News
he GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

Read more...
Rising stars shine bright
News
The primary objective of the Sasol-Kagiso Trust Interprovincial Technical Skills Competition is to emphasise the importance of technical and vocational skills development alongside academic streams in South Africa’s education. The latest competition saw 63 learners compete against each other in five specialisations, namely welding, construction, power systems, plumbing and woodwork.

Read more...
ACTOM turns 120
News
Electromechanical manufacturing company, ACTOM recently celebrated its 120th anniversary.

Read more...
RS announces annual subscriptions for DesignSpark
News
RS South Africa has introduced annual subscription options for DesignSpark, its fast-growing online community for engineers.

Read more...
Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa News Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
Petrok supports WEG growth in Uganda
WEG Africa News
As part of its drive to expand the WEG footprint in East African markets, WEG is taking significant steps to increase its presence in Uganda by partnering with the company Petrok as its value added reseller.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved