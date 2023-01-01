Megatrends shaping the auto industry

Delivering on these three megatrends represents a significant challenge, requiring automakers to invest in a host of new enabling technologies, ranging from high-performance compute to ultra-reliable connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI), with most of these new enabling technologies requiring expertise that resides further away from the conventional, mechanical engineering automotive skillset.

The automotive industry is in the midst of a technology-driven revolution that will not only advance the safety and sustainability of transportation, but also transform how consumers interact with their vehicles and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands behind them. Over the course of the next 10 years, the simultaneous rollout of three major automotive technology trends – autonomous driving, electrification and software-defined vehicles (SDVs) – will combine to deliver new mobility applications and in-cabin experiences, far beyond what has been possible to date.

Emerson has introduced a new Class A IO-Link master that provides customers with a cost-effective solution for smart and analogue sensor connectivity on the AVENTICS Series G3 Fieldbus platform.Neu Matics acts as sole distributor for a range of internationally recognised brands, and one of these is the pneumatic knocker from singold.Pressure and temperature gauges are very widely used on process plants. Specialising in the design and manufacture of pressure and temperature measuring instruments, SA Gauge believes that all process and ambient factors should be considered when selecting and installing pressure measuring devices. The company recommends that the following guidelines on selection and calibration be followed in order to prevent gauge failure.The widely held belief in many plants that tuning will solve all base layer control problems is completely fallacious. Bad tuning is generally not the main reason for loops to perform badly. It is important when performing optimisation that all elements in a loop are considered, in addition to the control strategy, before even thinking of tuning.toolcraft manufactures on behalf of its customers using its 60 CNC machines, and designs, plans and builds turnkey production systems for companies in various industries, having added injection moulding, mould making and additive manufacturing technologies along the way. Robotics is the company’s newest technology division. This is why toolcraft relies on PC-based control, including in the production cells, which have seven-axis milling robots for machining components at CNC level.The philosophy of lean principles is a big trend in the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasises using time and resources as efficiently as possible in order to reduce waste and focus on value-added activities. Here are four examples of how lighting solutions can help increase efficiency by addressing common sources of wasted time and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.It is generally better to live with noise rather than filtering it out, provided it does not cause the final control element to jump around excessively.Cement is one of the most energy-intensive industries, and a typical cement plant consumes around 100 kWh of energy for each ton of production. LOESCHE’S software solution systems can automatically assess a vertical roller mill’s process parameters and help optimise power consumption, improve maintenance, reduce environmental issues and make the process sustainable.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword; it’s a dynamic field with tangible industrial applications that are already starting to reshape certain industries. In this article we explore the real-world impact of Industrial AI, moving beyond the initial hype.EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) will be holding a series of exclusive breakfast seminars across the country at the end of October. Here is executive director, Martin Rostan’s Q&A account of EtherCAT’s remarkable history.