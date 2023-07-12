Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Secunda branch

November 2023 SAIMC

The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 4 October at the Proconics office in Secunda. Bruce Bonte from Yokogawa presented on differential pressure and blocked impulse lines. The presentation focused on increasing uptime through using technology that can identify blocked impulse lines, i.e., differential pressure transmitters.

He explained that differential pressure transmitters have the capability to detect when impulse lines are blocking, which allows for predictive maintenance. Impulse lines can be blocked through material buildup, which can isolate the transmitter from the process, therefore affecting how the transmitter read process changes. A blockage in the impulse line may cause measurement failure, affecting process control and/or compromising plant safety.

Before taking action in response to blockage alarms, it is important to consider plant operating conditions, and whether the problem is with the instrument or the process. It is also important to clean the impulse lines, purge air bubbles adequately, and use an appropriate manifold.

Bonte is a PCI product specialist from Yokogawa. The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Bonte and Sizwe Nkosi for their presentation, and Proconics for hosting the technology evening.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch October technology meeting was well attended, and the audience was keen to hear about navigating the digital value change and bridging the gap from sensors to the boardroom.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Changes at SAIMC
SAIMC SAIMC
During its 2026 strategy session, SAIMC discussed the exciting changes and challenges ahead, and plotted the way forward.

Read more...
Category 1 CPD points
SAIMC SAIMC News
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn: Alwin Toffler.             From caveman to chatbot Yes, this month the heading ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn, as usual. Bryce Mildenhall, sales manager at Elonics discussed the evolution of industrial networks, and ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Memos from Ken Baker
SAIMC SAIMC
Ken Baker, a former president and long-time member of SAIMC, shares his memories of his career and his time with SAIMC.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is a crucial aspect of the formalisation of the engineering industry in South Africa. To facilitate CPD, ECSA has established two bodies: the CPD Licensed Body and the CPD Service Provider. SAIMC has successfully applied for and registered as a CPD Licensed Body with ECSA.

Read more...
SAIMC Ladies Celebration
SAIMC SAIMC
The committee of the SAIMC Johannesburg branch recently hosted a Ladies Celebration to celebrate International Women’s Month.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 12 July 2023 at the Proconics Secunda office.

Read more...
SAIMC: Zambia branch
SAIMC SAIMC
SAIMC Zambia branch recently held a technical presentation on variable frequency and variable speed drives for Copperbelt University students.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved