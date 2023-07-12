SAIMC: Secunda branch

From left: Mkhanyisi Zulu, vice-chairman, SAIMC Secunda Branch; Bruce Bonte, PCI product specialist, Yokogawa.

The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 4 October at the Proconics office in Secunda. Bruce Bonte from Yokogawa presented on differential pressure and blocked impulse lines. The presentation focused on increasing uptime through using technology that can identify blocked impulse lines, i.e., differential pressure transmitters.

He explained that differential pressure transmitters have the capability to detect when impulse lines are blocking, which allows for predictive maintenance. Impulse lines can be blocked through material buildup, which can isolate the transmitter from the process, therefore affecting how the transmitter read process changes. A blockage in the impulse line may cause measurement failure, affecting process control and/or compromising plant safety.

Before taking action in response to blockage alarms, it is important to consider plant operating conditions, and whether the problem is with the instrument or the process. It is also important to clean the impulse lines, purge air bubbles adequately, and use an appropriate manifold.

Bonte is a PCI product specialist from Yokogawa. The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Bonte and Sizwe Nkosi for their presentation, and Proconics for hosting the technology evening.

