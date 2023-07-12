The SAIMC Secunda branch held its monthly technology evening on 4 October at the Proconics office in Secunda. Bruce Bonte from Yokogawa presented on differential pressure and blocked impulse lines. The presentation focused on increasing uptime through using technology that can identify blocked impulse lines, i.e., differential pressure transmitters.
He explained that differential pressure transmitters have the capability to detect when impulse lines are blocking, which allows for predictive maintenance. Impulse lines can be blocked through material buildup, which can isolate the transmitter from the process, therefore affecting how the transmitter read process changes. A blockage in the impulse line may cause measurement failure, affecting process control and/or compromising plant safety.
Before taking action in response to blockage alarms, it is important to consider plant operating conditions, and whether the problem is with the instrument or the process. It is also important to clean the impulse lines, purge air bubbles adequately, and use an appropriate manifold.
Bonte is a PCI product specialist from Yokogawa. The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Bonte and Sizwe Nkosi for their presentation, and Proconics for hosting the technology evening.
The Durban branch October technology meeting was well attended, and the audience was keen to hear about navigating the digital value change and bridging the gap from sensors to the boardroom.
SAIMC has decided to publish a quiz every month from information contained in I&C magazine. This quiz could earn you one CPD point in Category 1 if you pass with 80% or more.
The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn: Alwin Toffler.
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September technology meeting at the Premier Splendid Inn, as usual. Bryce Mildenhall, sales manager at Elonics discussed the evolution of industrial networks
Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is a crucial aspect of the formalisation of the engineering industry in South Africa. To facilitate CPD, ECSA has established two bodies: the CPD Licensed Body and the CPD Service Provider. SAIMC has successfully applied for and registered as a CPD Licensed Body with ECSA.