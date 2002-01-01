New IO-Link master future-proofs pneumatic valve systems

Emerson has introduced a new Class A IO-Link master that provides customers with a cost-effective solution for smart and analogue sensor connectivity on the AVENTICS Series G3 Fieldbus platform. The G3 IO-Link Master is suitable for machine architectures with many sensors and pneumatic valves, and where it is important to have reliable digital data communication between field devices, such as sensors and the machine controller. Application areas include automotive, tyre manufacturing, food and beverage, packaging, and metalworking.
IO-Link is an internationally standardised I/O technology (IEC 61131-9) for communication at the sensor/actuator level in machine control. During replacement, IO-Link devices can identify and configure themselves automatically, saving maintenance time. The IO-Link master provides pneumatic valve control through direct digital data communication with the machine controller. It offers event-based and I/O mapped diagnostics. Both are important predictive maintenance requirements for Industry 4.0 and IIoT applications.
By adding the IO-Link capabilities to its valve systems, Emerson’s customers can include multiple IO-Link masters on only one G3 Fieldbus platform, saving hardware costs and enabling its customers to be future-proof and positioned for Industry 4.0/IIoT application requirements.
Customers can cut costs by reducing the number of communication nodes. G3 IO-Link master is optimised for sensor-rich applications with eight Class A ports per module to support multiple IO-Link smart and standard analogue sensors. The IO-Link master can be distributed up to 30 metres away from G3. Together with the 20 metre IO-Link cable length maximum, the sensors can be located up to 50 metres in total from the G3 Fieldbus platform. As a result, material cost is reduced, and machines are more streamlined because fewer cables are required.
The IO-Link Master offers a complete Emerson solution. Customers can experience the benefits of integrating IIoT into their systems by connecting to the IO-Link-capable Series AV03/AV05 and 500 valve systems, Series EV12 and EV18 electropneumatic pressure regulators, Series 617 Sentronic LP and Series 614 Sentronic PLUS proportional valves, Series ECD-IV and ECD-LV intelligent compact vacuum ejectors, Series SM6-AL distance measuring sensors, Series ST4-2P magnetic proximity sensors, Series PE5 and PE7 pressure sensors, and Series AF2 flow sensors. In addition, Class B IO-Link solutions can be supported with an optional T-adaptor.
The G3 is the only fieldbus electronics platform for pneumatic valve systems that contains a graphical display used for configuration, commissioning and diagnostics. It offers improvements in performance, and reduces maintenance for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users alike. The G3 IO-Link Master can also be configurable with the G3 web server. With easy access to connections, the electronic platform is simple to assemble, install, commission and maintain. G3’s functionality allows programmable logic controllers to turn valves on and off efficiently, and to channel I/O data from sensors, lights, relays, individual valves or other I/O devices via various industrial networks.
Further benefits include compatibility with the full G3 range of valve interfaces, including Series 501, 502, 503 (ISO15407-2), 2035, 2002, 2005, 2012 and 511, 512, 513 (ISO 5599-2). The G3 IO-Link Master supports the widely used protocols EtherNet/IP DLR and PROFINET. Additional protocols are available upon request.
