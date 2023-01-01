Ultrasonic sensors with built-in CAN interface

Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.
The latest addition to the proven Pepperl+Fuchs L2 product family enables convenient configuration of all sensor functions via CAN on a PLC, via a PC (with a DTM) or via a USB-CAN converter. Precise interference target suppression and adjustable sound beam width allow optimal adaptation to the application. Protruding machine parts that could cause interference can simply be suppressed, while the sound beam can be adjusted without loss of measuring range. Due to the autonomous synchronisation, several ultrasonic sensors can be operated in close proximity to each other without any problems.
Once successfully parameterised, the new L2 CAN sensors demonstrate the full strength of the Pepperl+Fuchs industrial ultrasonic technology. Distances are reliably measured regardless of material, surface structure and colour, even under the most difficult environmental conditions. IP68 protection, high EMC resistance, and an extended temperature range from -40 to 85°C are testimony to the robustness of the sensors. To simplify the wiring of the devices on mobile machines, connections such as AMP and DEUTSCH are available in addition to variants with the round connectors commonly used in industrial automation.
