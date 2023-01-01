Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultrasonic sensors with built-in CAN interface

October 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.

The latest addition to the proven Pepperl+Fuchs L2 product family enables convenient configuration of all sensor functions via CAN on a PLC, via a PC (with a DTM) or via a USB-CAN converter. Precise interference target suppression and adjustable sound beam width allow optimal adaptation to the application. Protruding machine parts that could cause interference can simply be suppressed, while the sound beam can be adjusted without loss of measuring range. Due to the autonomous synchronisation, several ultrasonic sensors can be operated in close proximity to each other without any problems.

Once successfully parameterised, the new L2 CAN sensors demonstrate the full strength of the Pepperl+Fuchs industrial ultrasonic technology. Distances are reliably measured regardless of material, surface structure and colour, even under the most difficult environmental conditions. IP68 protection, high EMC resistance, and an extended temperature range from -40 to 85°C are testimony to the robustness of the sensors. To simplify the wiring of the devices on mobile machines, connections such as AMP and DEUTSCH are available in addition to variants with the round connectors commonly used in industrial automation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New generation of photoelectric distance sensors
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Thanks to innovative photonic mixer device (PMD) technology, the OGD photoelectric distance sensor from ifm detects objects with extreme precision up to a range of 2 metres.

Read more...
Innovative technology revolutionises 3D measurement
Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers
From industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles, to care robots, mastering the challenges of the future will require powerful 3D sensors that capture their surroundings quickly, comprehensively and with millimetre precision. A technological innovation from Pepperl+Fuchs, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT), enables 3D measurement with maximum precision and performance while remaining highly cost-efficient.

Read more...
Explosion-protected control units
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
The new range of control units from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a clever solution for switching and controlling circuits in hazardous areas that are designated ATEX/IECEx Zones 1/21 and 2/22.

Read more...
RFID made simple
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication.

Read more...
Vision system for surgical tool inspection
Sensors & Transducers
Fisher Smit used its vision expertise to take on the challenge of developing a system that meets the stringent standards of the medical sector.

Read more...
Monitoring in-line accumulation on a single filer
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
Monitoring clear bottles as they are removed from a depalletiser and progress through a single filer can be challenging. The Q5X laser distance sensor from Turck Banner solves this problem.

Read more...
New mobile handheld readers
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.

Read more...
Sensors in conveyor belt monitoring
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
We all know how high the costs of damaged conveyors can be. Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies has designed a unit that can effectively monitor conveyors and stop further damage.

Read more...
Connectors for easy visual indication
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The S15L Series In-Line Sensor Status Indicator is an ideal accessory in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive, material handling, and general assembly.

Read more...
Monitoring add-on for ifm Vision Assistant
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With the Monitoring Tool as an add-on for the ifm Vision Assistant, it is possible to combine the image and process data of the vision sensors in a network on a dashboard. This provides a clear overview at all times of relevant live images, statistics on good and bad parts, and status messages from the sensors.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved