Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Growing demand for modular substations

September 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Dry-type transformer specialist Trafo Power Solutions has broadened its offerings to include modular substations – leveraging the company’s depth of experience in designing and providing custom-engineered electrical solutions.

“Since our entry into the market supplying dry-type transformers, we noticed an increasing demand for complementary systems related to their application,” says David Claassen, managing director of Trafo Power Solutions. “Our evolution began with customer recognition of the level of our in-house expertise, and requests for packaged solutions, which included our dry-type transformers.”

He adds that customers needed a reliable supply partner with the competence and experience to understand the specific demands of each project and application, and Trafo has proven itself in this role, right from the concept and design stage of a project through to facilitating the manufacture, delivery, and onsite commissioning.

He notes that modular substations, often referred to as E-house, are prefabricated or modular structures that house electrical equipment and systems. They are designed to provide a centralised and secure environment for critical electrical components and infrastructure. Often used in industrial settings, power plants, mining operations, oil and gas facilities, and other applications where reliable and efficient electrical power is essential, an E-house would house a variety of electrical equipment such as switchgear, transformers, motor control centres, distribution panels, and other power distribution and control devices.

“Most significantly, modular substations are built and tested in controlled workshop conditions, making the process more streamlined and cost effective, and ensuring optimum quality,” he continues. “Dry-type transformers are perfectly suited to the philosophy of modular substations, as they can be safely accommodated inside the compact structure, enhancing the benefits that modularity brings,” he says. “The attraction of the modular structure is that it can be more easily transported and installed on site – and having a built-in transformer just makes sense.”

Traditional oil-cooled transformers must be installed in a purpose-built structure for safety reasons, as there is a risk of leakage, fire, or explosion. This often means extra civil engineering construction on site, adding time and resources to the project. The cabling arrangement between the external transformer bay and the substation must then also be accommodated.

“The inherent safety of the dry-type transformer allows it to be installed close to the switchgear inside the modular substation, so there are shorter cable runs and easier installation,” he explains. “The extra cost and management of onsite civils work are also avoided this way.

“Increasing its solutions offering has bolstered the standing of Trafo Power Solutions in the market, as it no longer supplies just a single component,” he continues. “The company now provides a packaged and integrated solution that minimises its customers’ points of contact during their projects – be they an end user, or an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) company. Not only does this save them time, but it also considerably reduces the risks associated with integrating the different aspects of electrical projects. There is certainly a trend in the market where customers are looking for more integrated solutions, which allows better quality control and ease of installation.”

This has opened up opportunities for Trafo Power Solutions in a range of industries, many of which may not previously have considered the modular substation concept in their project planning. Increased interest is evident in sectors such as data centres, oil and gas, food and beverage, and renewable power generation.

The company has, in recent years, designed and supplied containerised transformer solutions for mining customers, including the remote Bisie mine in the north eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. So successful were these units that the mine recently ordered three more substations, again equipped with dry-type transformers.

“We expect the trend towards modular substations to continue strongly,” says Claassen. “We have, for instance, delivered multiple modular substations to a large data centre in Johannesburg. Here, we have provided a full medium-voltage modular solution including switchgear and transformers, complete with cooling and control systems.”

Trafo Power Solutions is also engaged in the manufacture of almost 40 mini-substations with dry-type transformers, following a large order from a copper mine in southern Africa. In all its transactions, the company is able to design and provide the required equipment with a quick lead time, assuring customers of on-time and on-budget delivery.

For more information contact Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, info@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A rock solid case for circuit breaker diagnostics
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Circuit breakers are undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the electrical world. They perform vitally important tasks, protecting an electrical circuit from damage caused by overcurrent/overload of short circuit.

Read more...
High performance miniature circuit breaker
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The S800P series from ABB offers a top-class compact solution for line protection up to 50 kA, with unrivalled expandability for the most challenging, highly demanding requirements across a diverse range of segments and industries.

Read more...
Advanced switchgear for enhanced performance and cost savings
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
MV Switchgear has launched the SBV4XE switchgear, which represents a significant advancement in switchgear technology, incorporating a wide range of modern features that deliver superior performance, functionality and cost savings.

Read more...
Renewable energy early adopters – we’ve got some good news
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the country struggles to find some form of power provision normalcy, it is encouraging to see how many businesses and homes are moving to renewable and alternative energy resources to substitute and ...

Read more...
You have a prepaid meter, but did you know it can be smart too?
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the country’s continues to fight the consequence of a volatile grid and subsequent power crisis, Eskom says it aims to roll out a smart meter in every home within the next four years.

Read more...
Hydrogen ecosystem solutions
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Parker’s experience helping customers solve hydrogen’s complexities dates to the 1960s, when the company helped land people on the moon by supplying 21 systems to the Apollo lunar mission, including hydrogen and oxygen systems for the onboard fuel cell. Today, by enabling safe and effective production of hydrogen technology, Parker is using that same clean energy technology to help power countless organisations.

Read more...
Unlocking next-generation geothermal power
Electrical Power & Protection
Startup Fervo Energy just made hot-rock history. The company says it is the first to demonstrate that an enhanced geothermal system can reliably produce electricity.

Read more...
The commercialisation of energy storage
RJ Connect Electrical Power & Protection
In the next three years, 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy. Renewable energy like wind and solar can be unpredictable, so we need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.

Read more...
Five reasons to use energy chains
Electrical Power & Protection
Polymer energy chains provide improved low maintenance protection for cables, hoses and pneumatics in industrial equipment wherever power, data, control, fibre and optic cables are required.

Read more...
ACTOM supplies electrical equipment for BESS contracts
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
Early this year Eskom launched the first phase of its two-phase Battery Energy Storage System programme, with its appointment of two international companies to oversee the design, execution and management of the programme.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved