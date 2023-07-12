Editor's Choice
SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

September 2023 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is a crucial aspect of the formalisation of the engineering industry in South Africa. This encompasses not only engineers, but also technicians and technologists. The objective is to establish a system that ensures that engineering practitioners carry out their work in a safe and ethical manner, similar to other professions such as medicine.

To facilitate CPD, ECSA has established two bodies: the CPD Licensed Body and the CPD Service Provider. SAIMC has successfully applied for and registered as a CPD Licensed Body with ECSA.

CPD Licensed Body

As a CPD Licensed Body, SAIMC has several responsibilities. Firstly, it is responsible for the registration of CPD service providers and the assessment of events for CPD purposes. It is also responsible for ensuring the quality of the events, and that event administration is done in a professional manner. This includes ensuring that attendees receive value for their money and that events are meticulously organised.

In the same way as ECSA conducts audits on CPD Licensed Bodies, SAIMC also conducts audits on CPD service providers to ensure compliance and quality. In August 2023, SAIMC underwent an audit by ECSA, which resulted in some improvement suggestions. Overall, ECSA was satisfied with the SAIMC’s internal system and event assessment process.

CPD Service Provider

The CPD Service Provider registers with the CPD Licensed Body (for example SAIMC) to present events that could qualify as CPD Category 1 points. All technicians, technologists and engineers must obtain CPD points in three categories, and some of these points must be in Category 1.

To register as a CPD Service Provider with SAIMC, the following steps must be followed once every three years:

• Request the ECPD 7 form from ina@saimc.co.za.

• Provide a CPD quality management system (QMS). Ina has a template that you can customise for your use.

• After the event, the presenter must forward an accurate attendance register and satisfaction survey to ina@saimc.co.za.

Every presenter must sign a document stating they will be available for the duration of the event. If the attendees must pay for attending the event, the fee structure, when the fees are payable, and the refund policy, must be presented in the QMS.

For more information visit https://saimc.co.za/cpd

Technews is working together with SAIMC on an online CPD Category 1 system where you will be asked a couple of questions based on a particular Technews publication. Should you achieve 80% or more, you will receive a certificate with the CPD number that you can present to ECSA.

International activities through an international provider will be validated for the registered person by ECSA subject to the required application forms being submitted.

What CPD points do I need?

The requirements for the three categories are:

• Category 1 covers CPD assessed events. A maximum of two CPD points per annum is allowed.

• In category 2, one credit is allocated for every 300 notional hours per year for engineering-related work, including management. Mentoring of engineering graduates in the workplace, in academia, or through formalised structures, including ECSA Academies, will be recognised as a CPD activity with a maximum of one credit for 50 notional hours of mentoring per year.

Skills training sessions pertaining to career guidance for candidates may also be presented under this sub-category. A maximum of two credits (equivalent to 600 notional hours) per year may be earned in respect of this activity.

• In Category 3, membership of an ECSA Voluntary Association will result in a maximum of one credit per year. Participation in statutory, professional, institutional, engineering, or non-engineering committees or task groups such as the SAIMC committees earn one credit for every 10 notional hours of active participation.

For more information see ECSA’s Board Notice 131 of 2005: Rules for Continuing Professional Development and Renewal of Registration.

Yours in automation

Johan Maartens.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


