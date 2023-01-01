Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

AI and cybersecurity: opportunities and risks

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

By Saurabh Prasad, senior solution architect at In2IT.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape, changing the way businesses can detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats, and offering a more robust and proactive approach to cybersecurity. AI has the potential to substantially reduce the cost and complexity of cybersecurity strategies. However AI technologies also come with a range of ethical, legal and privacy implications that must be considered. Organisations must find the right IT partner to help them plan for and invest in proactive measures, such as staff training and education, to ensure that their cybersecurity defences can best leverage the benefits AI has to offer while minimising the risks involved.

Harnessing the power of AI

AI has powerful potential when it comes to enhancing cybersecurity, with machine learning algorithms able to quickly and accurately detect malicious patterns, malicious activity, anomalies, and outliers that would have been almost impossible to discover before. AI-enabled technologies can detect intrusions or malicious activities across multiple networks and applications, identify potential malware that has never been seen before, and spot sophisticated phishing and ransomware attacks.

AI can be used to identify and protect against zero-day vulnerabilities, monitor user behaviour for potential insider threats, and help organisations prioritise their security efforts. For example, User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) uses AI to monitor user and entity data such as authentication logs, system activities, and access control lists to detect suspicious activity; and AI-powered Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) use AI to monitor network traffic for suspicious patterns and malicious activities.

In addition, by automating certain processes, AI can help reduce security workloads and allow organisations to focus on more strategic elements of their security efforts. This can include AI-powered automated patching, which can track and patch software in real time and dramatically reduce potential exposure to cyber-attackers. AI can also automatically identify anomalies in network traffic, improving a company’s ability to detect malicious activities. It can be used to detect malicious payloads, suspicious domain communication, and unexpected application activity.

Avoiding the pitfalls

While there are many benefits to leveraging AI in cybersecurity, organisations must take care to avoid the associated risks and vulnerabilities. Overreliance can be a significant issue – AI is a powerful tool, but relying too heavily on it can lead to a false sense of security, blinding organisations to security threats and unwanted activities occurring on their networks. In addition, AI is only as reliable as the data on which it is built. If the data sets used to train AI are biased and/or incomplete, then the intelligence will be biased and/or incomplete as a result. AI systems also need to be protected from data breaches and malicious actors, who could use the data to leverage an attack.

Certain best practices can be implemented to address these challenges, including the development of a comprehensive set of cybersecurity policies and guidelines. This should ensure that data security is prioritised and that processes are in place to address incompleteness and bias in the data. It is also important to establish monitoring processes that provide visibility into AI system decision-making and the data used to train and operate the AI system. The right IT partner can be instrumental in helping organisations ensure that their AI-enabled cybersecurity strategy is in line with these standards.

The future is AI

Cybercriminals are using AI to make their attacks more effective and efficient, automating the process of uncovering and exploiting security flaws in networks, systems and applications. In addition, AI-based tools can be used to launch automated attacks and gain unauthorised access to systems. To counter this growing threat, organisations need to make use of AI themselves to implement robust security measures, policies, and procedures.

AI should form part of a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, along with other technologies, proactive mitigation measures, and human expertise. AI-based tools can be used for threat detection, vulnerability management, and automated incident response. Other technologies such as antivirus software, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption methods can be leveraged for additional protection.

Finally, organisations should leverage a team of cybersecurity professionals through their trusted IT partner to monitor, analyse and resolve threats continuously, and to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

For more information contact Saurabh Prasad, In2IT, +27 11 054 6900, info@in2ittech.com, www.in2ittech.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Are we ready for quantum computing?
IT in Manufacturing
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability, and when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies in ways that are unimaginable today.” – Lenore Elle Hawkins.

Read more...
Automation solutions for underground material handling
IT in Manufacturing
Deep Automation is Epiroc’s cutting-edge set of automation systems and applications, used to orchestrate loaders and trucks in underground mining operations.

Read more...
Data centres are more vulnerable than ever
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Cyberattacks remains an omnipresent threat that has brought some of the foremost organisations and their sophisticated datacentre infrastructures to their knees.

Read more...
Are South African businesses ready for the metaverse?
IT in Manufacturing
The metaverse, the hypothetical, fully immersive, three-dimensional and interactive future state of the internet, is creeping ever closer to becoming a reality. Just like with any major innovation, it has the potential to completely disrupt the way we live and work, and new business models could potentially be born that we currently cannot even imagine.

Read more...
The power of unified namespace in the digital era
IT in Manufacturing
In the rapidly evolving landscape of South African manufacturing, staying competitive means embracing digitalisation. One crucial aspect of this transformation should be the adoption of a unified namespace architecture. But what exactly is a unified namespace, and why is it so important?

Read more...
How to optimise your mill and kiln processes
IT in Manufacturing
How to reduce the environmental impact of the cement, mining and minerals, and chemical industries through digitalisation.

Read more...
The role of AI in industrial plants
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The average modern industrial plant uses less than 27% of the data it generates, according to industry experts at the ARC Advisory Group, Boston.

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power.

Read more...
Smarter buildings
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.

Read more...
Fully automated condition monitoring solution
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Manufacturers want to use simple and affordable wireless technology to monitor more equipment in their facilities. SKF Axios is a fully automated condition monitoring solution which fulfills this need.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved