SAIMC: Durban branch

From left: Dhilkash Bahadur, ifm; Mark Calvert, Durban branch general manager.

The June technology meeting for the Durban branch of the SAIMC was held as usual at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. An intrigued audience listened attentively whilst Dhilkash Bahadur from ifm took everyone through his presentation on the evolution of vision systems and how it is shaping the next (fifth) industrial revolution.

Dhilkash posted the challenge of imagining what the future holds for humans in an ever-evolving world of machines and factories, asking how much more and how much further will digitalisation and automation go? He looked at where we started, how we got here, and what possibilities the future holds, and showed how camera technology is the next step to unlocking the untapped potential of the fifth industrial revolution.

He ended his presentation with the thought: The future is bright … the speed of light-bright!

Dhilkash Bahadur qualified at Sappi Kraft as an instrument mechanician in 2008. In 2010 he moved to Dunlop Tyres as an instrument technician and then subsequently climbed the ladder to the electronics and automation department as a senior electronics technician. In 2014 he moved to ifm. He has an N6 diploma in instrumentation and was well qualified to present here.

The SAIMC would like to thank Dhilkash and ifm for their kind sponsorship of this evening and the very informative presentation.

