SAIMC: MESA Africa news

At the annual general meeting of MESA Africa held on 7 June 2023, votes were taken on the election of officers. The new team in charge is made up of Gerhard Greeff (chairman), Gawie Reyneke (vice-chairman), and Nick Stead (treasurer). We thank the outgoing chairman, Daniel Spies for laying the foundation for big changes at MESA Africa and for steering the team through some very challenging years. The new 2023 executive committee will be announced in the near future.
Gawie Reyneke.
For the balance of the year, MESA Africa will be holding monthly Special Interest Group (SIG) events that will be promoted via LinkedIn and mailshots, culminating in the annual year end summit in November 2023. The next event will be held at the SAP Experience Centre, Woodmead, Johannesburg. The topic will be ‘Manufacturing and Asset Management Technology’, and the presenter will be Wesley Esment, Digital Supply Chain Solutions executive. Further SIG events are scheduled for August and September.
MESA Africa CoC training course
This will be held from 12 to 15 September 2023 at the premises of DRA Global, Woodmead, Johannesburg, from 9:00 to 16:00. Gerhard Greeff, a MESA Authorised Instructor, will be facilitating the training. The cost to attend is R35 000 for Premium MESA Africa members and R40 000 for non-MESA Africa members. Please contact us regarding the various membership opportunities.
MESA Africa year end international summit
This will be held on 15 to 16 November 2023. The theme will be ‘Accelerating the Journey to Smart Manufacturing’. More information will be released shortly regarding a call for papers, sponsorships and attendance.
As a new advisory council of SAIMC, MESA Africa looks forward to collaborating and promoting the values and benefits of becoming members.
SAIMC
The June technology meeting for the Durban branch of the SAIMC was held as usual at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. An intrigued audience listened attentively whilst Dhilkash Bahadur from ifm took everyone through his presentation on the evolution of vision systems and how it is shaping the next (fifth) industrial revolution.
SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.
News
MESA Africa (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) is the African Chapter of MESA International, a global non-profit organisation focused on education and networking around smart manufacturing, ...
SAIMC
At the March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC, Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with ECSA, gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).