SAIMC: MESA Africa news

July 2023 SAIMC


Gerhard Greeff.

At the annual general meeting of MESA Africa held on 7 June 2023, votes were taken on the election of officers. The new team in charge is made up of Gerhard Greeff (chairman), Gawie Reyneke (vice-chairman), and Nick Stead (treasurer). We thank the outgoing chairman, Daniel Spies for laying the foundation for big changes at MESA Africa and for steering the team through some very challenging years. The new 2023 executive committee will be announced in the near future.


Gawie Reyneke.

For the balance of the year, MESA Africa will be holding monthly Special Interest Group (SIG) events that will be promoted via LinkedIn and mailshots, culminating in the annual year end summit in November 2023. The next event will be held at the SAP Experience Centre, Woodmead, Johannesburg. The topic will be ‘Manufacturing and Asset Management Technology’, and the presenter will be Wesley Esment, Digital Supply Chain Solutions executive. Further SIG events are scheduled for August and September.

MESA Africa CoC training course

This will be held from 12 to 15 September 2023 at the premises of DRA Global, Woodmead, Johannesburg, from 9:00 to 16:00. Gerhard Greeff, a MESA Authorised Instructor, will be facilitating the training. The cost to attend is R35 000 for Premium MESA Africa members and R40 000 for non-MESA Africa members. Please contact us regarding the various membership opportunities.

MESA Africa year end international summit

This will be held on 15 to 16 November 2023. The theme will be ‘Accelerating the Journey to Smart Manufacturing’. More information will be released shortly regarding a call for papers, sponsorships and attendance.

As a new advisory council of SAIMC, MESA Africa looks forward to collaborating and promoting the values and benefits of becoming members.

For more information contact Jane Collett, MESA Africa, +27 82 528 1238, jane@mesa-africa.org, www.mesa-africa.org


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 528 1238
Email: marketing@mesa-africa.org
www: www.mesa-africa.org
Articles: More information and articles about MESA Africa NPC


