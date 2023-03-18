The Zambian branch of the SAIMC held its AGM on 18 March 2023 at the Mukwa Lodge in Kitwe.
Outgoing president, Andrew Sikwese told the meeting that many activities had to be postponed due to COVID-19. However they did manage product presentations by Schneider Electric and Trescha Electronics, and a site visit to cable manufacturer, Neelkath.
The Zambian branch was pleased to welcome SAIMC CEO Johan Maartens to the meeting. Also in attendance were past presidents Rogers Kayombo, Tresford Siame and Titus Tito.
The following members were elected to the SAIMC Zambia executive committee for 2023:
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.
The SAIMC NPC is committed to the success of its members. In doing so, it continues looking for ways to advance standards in the field of automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control, creating ...
At the March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC, Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with ECSA, gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).
Previously I wrote about companies caught off guard by needing to understand the legislation relating to professional engineering practitioners, and not understanding the responsibilities placed on employers. Engineers, technologists and engineers are now regulated to a greater extent than in the past. Here are some of the questions that may arise.