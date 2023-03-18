SAIMC: Zambia

The Zambian branch was pleased to welcome SAIMC CEO Johan Maartens to the meeting. Also in attendance were past presidents Rogers Kayombo, Tresford Siame and Titus Tito.

Outgoing president, Andrew Sikwese told the meeting that many activities had to be postponed due to COVID-19. However they did manage product presentations by Schneider Electric and Trescha Electronics, and a site visit to cable manufacturer, Neelkath.

We often hear concerns that the SAIMC has members from various types of companies, including suppliers, and that this could lead to unethical practices.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its May technology meeting on 3 May at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown.The SAIMC has received a request to establish a Steering Committee for Ethernet APL for southern Africa.Today I need to discuss how our members can remain in the loop with SAIMC affairs.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.The SAIMC NPC is committed to the success of its members. In doing so, it continues looking for ways to advance standards in the field of automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control, creatingThe world is automating, and South Africa’s infrastructure is not ready for it, neither are its leaders. Automation is not the problem; it just highlights our problems – and they are not caused by technology.At the March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC, Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with ECSA, gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).The SAIMC Cape Town Branch recently held its annual AGM for 2023 at Zutari’s offices in Cape Town.Previously I wrote about companies caught off guard by needing to understand the legislation relating to professional engineering practitioners, and not understanding the responsibilities placed on employers. Engineers, technologists and engineers are now regulated to a greater extent than in the past. Here are some of the questions that may arise.