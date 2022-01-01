Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing

September 2022 IT in Manufacturing

As an IIoT platform, ifm moneo combines the operational technology (OT) level with the information technology (IT) level. The sensor data generated in production plants can be read and processed easily, and used as a basis for sustainable corporate decisions.

moneo has a modular structure and consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings. This makes it possible to put together a tailormade software package for every individual requirement.

Open technology platform simplifies integration

moneo focuses on simple and fast implementation of the modules and user-friendly interfaces. It is an industry-independent, manufacturer-independent IIoT platform and thus enables the integration of a wide range of existing devices, and more efficient data usage.

moneo analyses the sensor data and detects deviations. If a machine is running differently than usual, this indicates wear or changes in the process that could lead to failure. There is often enough time between the occurrence of the first deviations and a standstill to schedule predictive maintenance.

The modular approach of moneo is particularly flexible in adapting to the requirements of an IIoT project. moneo offers the right modules for different applications and industries – a digital toolbox, so to speak. It is possible to book the moneo modules as required, representing convenient use with low investment costs and very high flexibility.

The moneo starter kit is an ideal start to a digitalisation strategy. When ready for the next steps, extension is easily possible with further modules or device connections. Thanks to info-point licences, the cost depends on the number of data points that are in use.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Two ifm products receive iF Design Awards
ifm - South Africa News
The LI51XX series level sensor and the ‘multi-cover puck’, which provides position feedback on quarter-turn actuators, both received a prestigious award this year.

Read more...
Cloud solutions for industrial applications
Turck Banner Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.

Read more...
Next-gen network management
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
All selected network components can be managed via a web browser from a local site or through remote access – anytime and anywhere.

Read more...
Digitalisation – the perfect food and beverage ingredient
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKU-related data, including information on packaging lines, requires real-time processing, and this is where digital technologies improve efficiency, profitability and yield.

Read more...
Unlock knowledge with Netilion Water Network Insights
Endress+Hauser South Africa IT in Manufacturing
With just a few clicks, an ISO 9001-certified and metrologically traceable verification can be triggered directly within the solution for all supported flowmeters.

Read more...
Network design for mission-critical systems
IT in Manufacturing
The network is effectively the nervous system of a modern site, allowing protection, control, monitoring, security and safety devices to intercommunicate in a quick, reliable and efficient fashion.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
With Power-over-Link and Power-over-Ethernet functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines.

Read more...
Ready for industrial network evolution?
RJ Connect Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
To prepare for the future, it is time for industrial networks to evolve, and Moxa is committed to helping them take the leap towards the next generation of networking.

Read more...
Fibre-optic position sensor
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved