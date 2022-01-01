Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing

As an IIoT platform, ifm moneo combines the operational technology (OT) level with the information technology (IT) level. The sensor data generated in production plants can be read and processed easily, and used as a basis for sustainable corporate decisions.

moneo has a modular structure and consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings. This makes it possible to put together a tailormade software package for every individual requirement.

Open technology platform simplifies integration

moneo focuses on simple and fast implementation of the modules and user-friendly interfaces. It is an industry-independent, manufacturer-independent IIoT platform and thus enables the integration of a wide range of existing devices, and more efficient data usage.

moneo analyses the sensor data and detects deviations. If a machine is running differently than usual, this indicates wear or changes in the process that could lead to failure. There is often enough time between the occurrence of the first deviations and a standstill to schedule predictive maintenance.

The modular approach of moneo is particularly flexible in adapting to the requirements of an IIoT project. moneo offers the right modules for different applications and industries – a digital toolbox, so to speak. It is possible to book the moneo modules as required, representing convenient use with low investment costs and very high flexibility.

The moneo starter kit is an ideal start to a digitalisation strategy. When ready for the next steps, extension is easily possible with further modules or device connections. Thanks to info-point licences, the cost depends on the number of data points that are in use.

