Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

IoV – the cutting edge of vehicle automation

September 2022 Industrial Wireless

By George Senzere, solution architect: Secure Power at Schneider Electric.


George Senzere.

Today’s vehicles have become, if you’d excuse the pun, computer-driven machines. Software forms a vital part of the entire manufacturing lifecycle, from production to testing to in-car navigation.

However, with each manufacturing milestone up to decommissioning, modern vehicles generate a significant amount of data. Plus, if you add the connected vehicle, or rather its evolved version, the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), we are dealing with mountains of data that require seamless processing and storage.

The evolution

Today’s cars have become bona fide connected machines and not merely an extension of our mobile devices such as smartphones. And this connectivity has given way to intelligent vehicle networks that are drastically changing the landscape.

Vehicles feature a myriad of sensors which in turn generate huge amounts of data. These sensors are used to monitor safety, environmental parameters and traffic, for example. And now we are on the verge of yet another evolutionary step in transportation; the IoV is not only communicating information to the driver and manufacturer but also other transport infrastructure. It is becoming a network of objects, people, vehicles and even smart city infrastructure.

Like the IoT, the IoV can – through intuitive technologies such as AI – anticipate a driver’s intent and provide communications and intelligence, realising a safer and optimised driving experience. With the IoV comes extensive consumption of big data, which then fuels valuable evidence-based business decisions. Interestingly, big data has undoubtedly formed a part of the evolution that has led to IoV.

To understand IoV, we have to look at the architecture. The IoV network is made up of three layers:

1. The bottom layer comprises sensors that measure and gather data such as driving patterns, collision detection, fuel consumption, braking and various other parameters. With wireless sensors like radio frequency identification (RFID), light detection and ranging (lidar) and radio detection and ranging (radar), vehicles can map the environment three dimensionally and calculate the relative positions of other objects in their vicinity.

2. The second layer includes various sensors that are connected to the sensor platform via fifth-generation mobile networks (5G), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, local area networks (LAN) or wireless local area networks (WLAN).

3. At the very top is the application layer. This is made up of embedded applications and/or others residing elsewhere on the network like the cloud, the edge and in adjacent infrastructure.

Data navigates the IoV

IoV is all about data, whether real-time or historical. Translating this data results in valuable information to enable real-time decision making, safety and to continue fuel innovation.

Vehicle manufacturers must harness the value of data. In the IoV, opportunities will open for many other players. Those that will succeed will be able to connect everything that can be connected, gather the data, process it and draw real, meaningful insights from it. The infrastructure to collect this data is going to be key.

The bulk of the infrastructure needed for IoV will lean on industrial edge computing. Vehicle owners will have the convenience of being connected, avoid traffic congestion and enjoy improved road safety without too many fatalities.

As for facility operators, this could be the dawn of intelligent traffic and parking management as well as vehicle tracking systems. Manufacturers, on the other hand, will not be left behind – industrial edge computing will enable them to become highly automated and benefit from connected and uninterrupted production systems that are fully in tune with customer needs and wants.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RS-485/422 to wireless device server
DRH Components Industrial Wireless
The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options.

Read more...
Schneider launches TransferPacT ATSE family
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The next-generation product range provides a high-speed modular design for maximum scalability and increased durability and performance.

Read more...
Digitalisation – the perfect food and beverage ingredient
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKU-related data, including information on packaging lines, requires real-time processing, and this is where digital technologies improve efficiency, profitability and yield.

Read more...
Why telemetry should form a critical part of your water management systems
Schneider Electric South Africa SCADA/HMI
A complete, integrated sensor-to-enterprise solution can help utilities and operations to manage and run secure and reliable water infrastructure.

Read more...
LV switchboard with enhanced safety features
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric’s next-generation BlokSeT switchboard enhances safety, reliability and connectivity for innovative power distribution and motor control.

Read more...
Beware the fire starter
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Smart sensing has come a long way, and now allows organisations to proactively focus on and mitigate potential electrical fires, providing a substantial improvement in resilience.

Read more...
Battery-powered wireless I/O
Industrial Wireless
Features include licensed and licence-free UHF radio options and an SDI-12 interface for smart sensors such as wind, level, ground moisture and weather station applications.

Read more...
Firmware update enhances RFID interfaces for IIoT
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
A free firmware update makes Turck Banner’s IP67 RFID interfaces fit for barrier-free communication in IIoT applications, such as for simple product identification and tracking.

Read more...
Why electrical contractors should include backup power in projects
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
For larger facilities, Schneider Electric works hand in hand with its channel partners to ensure your UPS installation is done properly and to the highest standard.

Read more...
NIST finds wireless performance consistent across 5G mmWave bands
Industrial Wireless
The NIST system is unique in that antenna beams can be steered in any direction for precise angle-of-arrival estimates.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved