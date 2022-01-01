RS-485/422 to wireless device server

Bindicator’s InvisiLink is a wireless radio solution for devices that communicate via RS-485 or RS-422. A radio is connected to both the measuring device and the receiving device, and then sends data back and forth between them. This system eliminates the need for cables and conduit connecting a measuring device to a device collecting data, across a distance as far as 914 m. It is also possible to have a single device receive multiple data streams from transmitting devices.
Customers can choose from a standard or extended-range antenna for optimal strength of the communication signal. The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options. It comes in a NEMA 4X enclosure with indicator LEDs that display power and operating status.
IoV – the cutting edge of vehicle automation Schneider Electric South Africa
Industrial Wireless
Like the IoT, the IoV can – through intuitive technologies such as AI – anticipate a driver’s intent and provide communications and intelligence, realising a safer and optimised driving experience.
Read more...Capacitance-probing level transmitters DRH Components
Level Measurement & Control
Their 4-20 mA output provides a selectable dampening function to stabilise readings where severe agitation is present, and simple ‘zero’ and ‘span’ adjustment makes calibration easy.
Read more...Battery-powered wireless I/O
Industrial Wireless
Features include licensed and licence-free UHF radio options and an SDI-12 interface for smart sensors such as wind, level, ground moisture and weather station applications.
Read more...Wireless fieldbus modules SMC Corporation South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The EX600-W is well suited for use with collaborative robotics for improved machine safety and quick connection of tool changers on robotic arms.
Read more...How to use edge computing in industrial IoT
Industrial Wireless
Edge computing is a cloud environment located closer to automation-enabled devices at the edge of the network rather than at the data centre. End-points are connected to the operational network and control ...