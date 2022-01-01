RS-485/422 to wireless device server

September 2022 Industrial Wireless

Bindicator’s InvisiLink is a wireless radio solution for devices that communicate via RS-485 or RS-422. A radio is connected to both the measuring device and the receiving device, and then sends data back and forth between them. This system eliminates the need for cables and conduit connecting a measuring device to a device collecting data, across a distance as far as 914 m. It is also possible to have a single device receive multiple data streams from transmitting devices.

Customers can choose from a standard or extended-range antenna for optimal strength of the communication signal. The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options. It comes in a NEMA 4X enclosure with indicator LEDs that display power and operating status.

