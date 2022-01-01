Editor's Choice
Schneider launches TransferPacT ATSE family

September 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric recently announced the launch of its next-generation TransferPacT automatic transfer switching equipment (ATSE) – a range of high-speed, compact, modular intelligent automatic transfer switches that offer increased scalability and robust performance. Designed according to IEC 60947-6-1, TransferPacT is a PC-class ATSE available from 32-160 A, with 2, 3 or 4 poles and a rated operating voltage of 220-440 V.

The TransferPacT product family comes in two different offerings: Automatic and Active Automatic. TransferPacT Automatic provides quick settings and an easily viewed interface. TransferPacT Active Automatic offers more comprehensive functionality, with a built-in controller and display, and the option to extend to an external HMI. The scalability that TransferPacT provides enables a user to extend a source changeover solution so that further transfer switch modules can be added as demand grows and upgrades can be scheduled without any interruption of power.

TransferPacT ATSE features include increased power availability and efficiency, boosted by connectivity and cybersecurity. Uptime is maximised with innovative technology that ensures transfer speeds of less than 500 ms. A compact and robust design helps TransferPacT perform in the harshest environments with operating temperatures of -25°C through 70°C. A built-in DPS and sensing wire means users enjoy a 30% time saving on installation and commissioning.

EcoStruxure IoT-enabled solutions collect and analyse ATSE data in real time via wireless connectivity, giving operators proactive – rather than preventive – maintenance analysis. Given its robust and reliable performance that maintains power continuity and sustainability, TransferPacT ATSE has been specifically designed to boost the buildings sector, healthcare facilities, data centres and transportation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


