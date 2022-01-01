Editor's Choice
Temperature Measurement



Compact thermal imager with auto hotspot finder

September 2022 Temperature Measurement

Instrotech, local supplier of Optris, announced the arrival of the new compact infrared Optris Xi 410 camera that combines the benefits of infrared cameras and infrared thermometers. “Alongside the usual use of an infrared (IR) camera with a PC and software, this camera also works fully autonomously as a smart, target-seeking pyrometer with analog/alarm output,” according to Torsten Czech, head of marketing at Optris.

Hotspot finder ideal for automated condition monitoring

The Xi 410 has a fast Ethernet interface and can conveniently be powered via Power over Ethernet (PoE). This allows for simple installation, even if the distance from the PC is great. The integrated auto hotspot finder function can be used to reliably measure moving objects without having to readjust the camera. If the network connection is disrupted or there is a problem in the connected PC, the camera takes on the job fully autonomously and ensures a thorough, reliable alarm if a problem is detected. This feature makes the Xi 410 ideal for all safety-relevant applications in the fields of preventive fire safety and the condition monitoring of machines and equipment.

As well as the Ethernet interface, the Xi 410 also has a USB 2.0 interface for the rapid configuration of important parameters, as well as direct 0/4-20 mA analog output. An external process interface can be used to forward up to nine freely definable measurement fields as analog outputs (choice of 0/4-20 mA or 0-10 V) or emit these as an alarm via a relay, which is ideal for use in the OEM sector.

Motor focus makes installation and application easier

Like the other two models in the Xi Series, the Xi 410 is also equipped with a motor focus that allows convenient distance focusing via the free software program, PIX Connect. The camera’s resolution is 382 x 240 pixels with an image frequency of 25 Hz.

The Xi 410 is calibrated for temperature measurements from -20°C to 900°C. Customers receive a ready-to-use package, including mounting nuts, mounting brackets, software, Ethernet and USB connection cable, at a reasonable price.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.bit.ly/3fnyWIx


Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


