Terminal blocks for building installations

The PTI installation terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact facilitate the quick and space-saving configuration of distribution boards in buildings. All terminal blocks are precisely tailored to the requirements of electrical installations and distributor construction.
The particularly low-profile terminal blocks with push-in installation are suitable for wiring in flat installation distributors; neutral busbars can be contacted easily and without tools using the feed-in terminal. Thanks to the integrated end-bracket and support-bracket function, additional space is saved in the distribution board. The disconnect slide of the PTI terminal blocks easily disconnects the terminals from the neutral conductor, enabling a quick dielectric test. The installation terminal blocks with disconnect knife for individual circuit disconnection are tailored to specific installation technology requirements.
The push-in installation terminal block product range includes a wide variety of three-level installation terminal blocks and neutral-conductor disconnect terminal blocks, as well as the corresponding feed-through terminal blocks, disconnect terminal blocks and ground terminals. Conductor cross-sections from 4 mm2 to 16 mm2 can be connected based on the width of the terminals.
