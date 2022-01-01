New marketing manager at Turck Banner

Turck Banner announced the appointment of Hennie Blignaut to the newly created role of marketing manager for South Africa. He stepped out of a sabbatical to enter this new role on 1 September.



Hennie Blignaut.

Brandon Topham, CEO of Turck Banner, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Hennie to our dynamic team. He brings a wealth of experience and we look forward to tapping into his wisdom as our footprint in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa continues to grow. The perpetual increase in market share, notably in Turck Banner’s factory automation range, is a testament to our client-centric focus.”

Turck Banner South Africa became an international joint-venture subsidiary in 2018 after purchasing the family-owned company RET Automation, which was formed in 1984. The company believes this new appointment not only cements the need to increase effectiveness and functional efficiencies within the local organisation, but also focuses on strategic growth and the increase in customer partnerships and managing their solution expectations. The Turck Banner range of industrial automation solutions is vast, and the market, in general, calls for ongoing education on these technology-leading offerings.

Remarking on the appointment, Turck Banner’s sales director, Kenneth McPherson, said: “Hennie’s role is vital in assisting Turck Banner with all aspects of operational and strategic marketing whilst developing and building the in-house marketing function, and at the same time being part of the focus on our customer innovation and solution journey. This appointment not only strengthens the management team but also brings new ideas and experience to the company. We congratulate Hennie on his appointment.”

With 13 years of industrial instrumentation background in the power industry, Blignaut additionally has over 23 years in project management, marketing, and general management, and as such has accumulated a great deal of experience. Before joining Turck Banner he was the general manager for Endress+Hauser Pyrotemp and prior to that, he was the marketing manager for Endress+Hauser South Africa.

Commenting on his new role, Blignaut said: “For a while, I have realised that my sabbatical was reaching a conclusion and I needed a new challenge. So, for me, it is a great honour to be part of this well-respected company and I look forward to the role and the experience and personal attributes I can bring to the team in securing future company and people growth and development.”

