Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Process analyser for LNG peak shaving

September 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

At peak shaving facilities, natural gas is liquefied and stored on site, ready to be gasified and delivered to the grid when peak demand occurs. (Peak shaving refers to the practice of levelling out peaks in electricity use by industrial and commercial power consumers). One major concern is incident benzene, which readily freezes in liquefaction and destroys storage equipment. The contaminant poses additional environmental dangers, primarily the fact that benzene is carcinogenic. Online monitoring of benzene is therefore required.

With a freezing point of 5,5°C, benzene readily solidifies at the cold temperatures required for liquefaction of natural gas. Frozen benzene has widely deleterious effects on liquefaction machinery and storage tanks, obliging serious maintenance. To prevent this situation, LNG (liquid natural gas) producers remove benzene from the natural gas prior to liquefaction. The expense of benzene removal can be all for naught without a reliable method of validating the benzene level in the cleaned natural gas, and ensuring that removal is successful.

Applied Analytics’ OMA-300 process analyser system continuously monitors benzene concentration in the natural gas after the benzene removal stage. This provides constant verification that the cleaning process is functioning properly and that there will be no freezing issues in the liquefaction stage. When benzene levels above threshold are detected, the stream can automatically be diverted from the liquefaction process.

Incorporating OMA benzene analysis into a natural gas liquefaction operation reduces costs in various ways. Maintenance events due to frozen benzene are virtually eliminated by diverting high-benzene streams from liquefaction. Additionally, the assurance of clean feed gas allows the LNG plant to run at much colder temperatures and much greater efficiency. Savings on power costs from running the benzene removal system at the minimum power required, as regulated by the OMA feedback loop, are proven to be significant.

The OMA system is calibrated on standard samples (known concentrations) of benzene in order to learn the distinctive absorbance curve of benzene and produce an excellent correlation between curve height and chemical concentration.

System benefits:

• Continuously measures benzene concentration using dispersive UV-Vis absorbance spectroscopy.

• Totally solid-state build with no moving parts – modern design for low maintenance.

• Ultra-safe fibre-optic design with dedicated sample flow cell – no toxic/corrosive sample fluid in analyser enclosure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 918 6994
Fax: +27 11 894 1037
Email: info@e-analytics.co.za
www: www.e-analytics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Elemental Analytics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

CSIR receives biodegradation lab equipment donation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
SA’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was donated the biodegradation laboratory equipment by UNIDO to tackle the leakage of plastic waste into the environment.

Read more...
Efficient spillage solution
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
OST-Africa’s spillage system consists of a dynamic impact bed, HIT system, skirt clamp and skirt wing, impact zone panels, chute vibrators, duff feeders, primary and secondary belt scrapers, and bias plough.

Read more...
Research progresses into direct air capture technology with added value
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The ZSW has been conducting research for many years and has already demonstrated the feasibility of efficient, easily scalable and, most importantly, cost-effective DAC technologies.

Read more...
Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.

Read more...
Find compressed air leaks to save costs
Artic Driers International Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not provide the rated airflow rates.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This wizard-guided Liquistation CSF28 excels at basic applications in wastewater treatment plants and sewage networks.

Read more...
Near-infrared process photometer
SECO Process Instrumentation Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Read more...
Cold storage is key to SA food production
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A critical enabling factor to support growth is a combination of investing in the latest refrigeration technology, and improving the capacity and reliability of cold storage infrastructure.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved