Nidec chosen for onshore oil field project

September 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

When Dubai-based Precision Industries (PI) won a bid for a very high-capacity generating set (3000 kVA, medium voltage 3,3 kV) for a diversified and integrated group of energy companies in Abu Dhabi, it did not have to look far for the ideal alternator.

As a leading manufacturer of diesel power generating sets, PI has been working with Nidec Leroy-Somer as an OEM for other projects, and knew it could rely on Nidec Leroy-Somer to supply the required alternator. Nidec Leroy-Somer is a French company that has more than 100 years of experience in manufacturing high-output industrial alternators along with the supporting peripherals.

Project requirements

The project site – an onshore oil and gas installation – has an ambient temperature range up to 55°C and high humidity above 95%, and is also subjected to sandstorms. The requirement was for three customised generating sets of varying power capacity, with tight delivery schedules.

The power generation requirement for the largest of these three units is a 3000 kVA Prime-rated generating set with 10% overloading – a 3300 V, 50 Hz alternator with a matching prime mover mounted in a totally enclosed, customised heavy-duty enclosure rated IP55.

The current and voltage transformers used in this generator are equipped with highly advanced protection including differential protection (Class PX), restricted earth fault protection and short circuit protection, advanced digital AVR (automatic voltage regulator), and customised terminal boxes to accommodate oversized armoured power cables.

The alternator

Engineers at Nidec Leroy-Somer studied the requirements for the customised alternator, which specified an LSA 56 BL75 model with these specifications: 4-pole, 3000 kVA, 3,3 kV, 50 Hz, Class H/B @ 55°C, IP55, closed air circuit air-cooled (CACA), totally enclosed machine with very special options. After detailed deliberation with PI and the end user, the design was finalised.

Once built, the alternator was subjected to the factory acceptance test at the Nidec Leroy-Somer facility in France, on a unique test platform where it was exposed to a closed-loop test at full load. The acceptance test was witnessed by customer representatives and other parties. The Nidec Leroy-Somer alternator was then shipped to the UAE for the assembly of the generating set.

“This alternator is not something that many companies can deliver. We are proud that Nidec Leroy-Somer is one of the few companies that can meet such stringent specifications for an alternator. This also applies to Precision Industries, which then took over the job and put in a lot of effort in integrating the alternator in the generator set. There is a huge amount of engineering that has gone into this project,” stated Nawar Shubbar of Nidec Leroy-Somer.

The generating set

Precision Industries went through a complete project management process that included engine sizing and selection, alternator sizing, cooling system, containerisation, fire detection and suppression, and complete integration of control and protection systems.

The engine is equipped with after-treatment for emission control using as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system – an advanced active emission control technology – as the customer insisted on emission control in view of environmental concerns.

The fully welded, totally enclosed dropover-type enclosure – rated IP55 when on standby and IP44 under operating conditions – with dimensions of 16 x 4 x 4 m (L x W x H) was designed and fabricated in-house by PI in the UAE. The fire detection and suppression system is an IG-541 inert gas type, which is completely autonomous from human intervention.

A complete genset control and protection system was manufactured by PI, with a local control panel located in the generator unit and a remote-control panel in the substation, as well as an interface between the two, and connectivity with the site’s scada system. This system includes high-end parameters for control, a complex operation philosophy based on the site requirements, high-end protections with redundant serial communication, and complete control over the generator unit.

“Precision Industries is a specialised manufacturer of customised power generating sets for the oil and gas industry, utility, infrastructure, telecom, data centre and vital government sectors, and is known within the region for its high-end engineering capabilities and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes. This is a generator set with a very high power rating – 3000 kVA – equipped with a remote radiator and many other special features like the fire detection and suppression system, as well as emissions control technology.

“We are very pleased and proud to be working with Precision Industries, the only Emirati company, and for us, a local partner in this highly specialised field of generating sets. It is very important for us to support UAE enterprises in their plans to localise the industry, and transfer the knowhow,” concluded Nawar Shubbar.


