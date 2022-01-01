Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

September 2022 SAIMC

Phoenix Contact played host to the SAIMC Johannesburg branch on 17 August, with a thought-provoking presentation given by the company’s own Cameron Taylor. As the business unit manager for power solutions, Cameron put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.

Surge currents and overvoltage impulses caused by lightning strikes or switching action can cause damage to sensitive electronic components and power networks, and thus reduce the availability of these networks significantly. The use of surge protective devices (SPDs) with a tailored protective function can effectively reduce the risk of damage caused by surge currents or surge voltages. To achieve this, the protection circuit needs to be adapted as much as possible to the application, and various types of protection mechanisms are commercially available to serve this end. Cameron’s presentation covered the aspects at play in these scenarios by explaining the methodology, fundamentals and design of application-specific surge protection circuits for power supply systems.

He went into detail about the three main categories of surge and lightning events, namely ESD (electrostatic discharge – low energy), SEMP (switching electromagnetic pulses – low to medium voltages) and LEMP (lightning electromagnetic pulse – high energy, in fact high everything…very high in many cases). Videos filmed at Phoenix Contact’s test laboratory in Germany illustrated these effects in graphic, destructive detail.

The protective device types (Type 1, 2 and 3) and the differences between them were examined, as were the coupling mechanisms employed, those being inductive, galvanic and capacitive. The primary takeaway was that a single protective device, or a single device type, is usually not sufficient to cater for most surge and lightning events. Instead, a cascaded approach is the wisest, and safest, course of action.

Questions from the audience included South African regulations and the confusion caused by various government bodies having their fingers in the same pie, as well as considerations for the growing solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Although the same electrical principles apply, complexity is compounded with PV installations since both AC and DC circuits need to be protected, as well as the batteries that store the solar energy.

Thanks go out to Cameron and the Phoenix Contact team for their hospitality and slickly presented, informative session.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Automation as a separate engineering discipline
SAIMC SAIMC
Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.

Read more...
SAIMC: Gqueberha branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The newly formed Gqueberha branch of the SAIMC is looking for new members and support from the industry as it gears up to start organising regular technology meetings and opportunities to network.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Disruption is coming to a police station near you!
SAIMC SAIMC
While reporting my mobile phone stolen, I got to thinking: what value did the officer at the police station bring to the incident?

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Government’s dilemma
SAIMC SAIMC
South Africa needs to get serious about the education of its citizens – all of them. Racial discrimination, lowering of standards, adding 5% to scores, etc., are not practices that are preparing our citizens for a new industrial revolution.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Durban branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Secunda branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: MALEs are ruling the world!
SAIMC SAIMC
“By the way, I see there are also many FEMALEs ruling the world.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved