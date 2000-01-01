Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Durban branch

September 2022 SAIMC


Branch Secretary John Owen-Ellis (left) thanking Paul Sikhakhane for his interesting presentation.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its August technology meeting on 3 August at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. The new venue is proving to be a hit, with easy access from both Durban and the upper highway, great food and attentive service.

Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.

For those who have not heard about the Poka-Yoke quality assurance technique, Shigeo Shingo, a Japanese manufacturing engineer, developed it in the 1960s, with the idea that it would eliminate defects in a product by preventing or correcting mistakes as early as possible. Production flaws or errors are always the primary concerns of any manufacturing endeavour and the use of quality control tools or technologies such as Poka-Yoke are required to maintain a quality level that meets or exceeds customers’ expectations.

It goes without saying that avoiding high costs associated with rework, waste of production material, recalls and tarnishing the company’s image are of paramount importance in any project. System integration involves integrating existing, often disparate systems in such a way that focuses on increasing value to the customer.

Paul took the attentive audience through a series of case studies of the implementation (with the emphasis on the sensors and controllers used) of a Poka-Yoke system on an automotive production line. The first case study looked at an implementation of a ‘pick to light’ system using Modbus, and the second looked at the use of camera inspection as an aid in quality control.

Paul is a familiar face in the industry and at the SAIMC, and is an active member of both the SAIMC and the ISA (International Society of Automation). He is an industrial control systems enthusiast who started his career in 2000 as a trainee process engineer for Tongaat Hulett. After falling in love with process control and learning that his favourite language was fiddling with code, he subsequently changed his career path from process engineering to automation engineering.

He has since travelled the world commissioning plants, and has worked as a process engineer, automation engineer, lead automation engineer, system integrator and consultant. He started his own company, Mzukulu Technologies, in 2014 and is thoroughly enjoying the challenge. The Durban branch would like to thank Paul for his presentation.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Automation as a separate engineering discipline
SAIMC SAIMC
Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.

Read more...
SAIMC: Gqueberha branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The newly formed Gqueberha branch of the SAIMC is looking for new members and support from the industry as it gears up to start organising regular technology meetings and opportunities to network.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Disruption is coming to a police station near you!
SAIMC SAIMC
While reporting my mobile phone stolen, I got to thinking: what value did the officer at the police station bring to the incident?

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Government’s dilemma
SAIMC SAIMC
South Africa needs to get serious about the education of its citizens – all of them. Racial discrimination, lowering of standards, adding 5% to scores, etc., are not practices that are preparing our citizens for a new industrial revolution.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Durban branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Secunda branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: MALEs are ruling the world!
SAIMC SAIMC
“By the way, I see there are also many FEMALEs ruling the world.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved