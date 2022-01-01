Two ifm products receive iF Design Awards

September 2022 News

The LI51XX series level sensor and the ‘multi-cover puck’ from ifm have received the renowned iF Design Award this year.

The iF Design Award has been one of the most important quality seals when it comes to design and relevance in business and everyday life since 1953. The award is given once a year by the world’s oldest independent design institution, iF International Forum Design in Hanover, Germany. The iF label is internationally established as a symbol for outstanding design achievements, and honours all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design, as well as professional concept.





LI51XX level sensors

Martin Schmidt, who is responsible for industrial design and innovation strategy at ifm, explains what was so special about the LI Series development project: “Being closely involved from the first idea to series production, and being able to put my ideas into practice, was really special here. We evaluated our solution approaches in each decision-making process with the help of various versions of prototypes and proceeded with the best solution on a topic-specific basis. The final result is a really great team performance. Together, we were able to find the best compromise between economic efficiency, feasibility, usability, and context-appropriate and formal design.”

This is also reflected by the product, as the LI Series of level sensors aid production efficiently and sustainably. Efficiently, because it prevents empty or overflowing tanks, for example. Sustainably, as it prevents plant downtimes and increased maintenance; it maintains itself, so to speak, and can therefore be used for real-time maintenance purposes.





Multi-cover puck

“The multi-cover puck [which is designed for position feedback on quarter-turn actuators] was one of the first projects that I was able to accompany from the product design department,” says Anna Küpker, who works alongside Martin Schmidt. “During development, we were able to draw on an already very well developed and designed product, which we have extended with functionalities for complex applications. From a product design perspective, the team particularly focused on the flexible indicator system.”

Concerning the design, it was particularly important to the team to make installation as easy as possible for the user, and at the same time to allow adjustment during operation in order to be able to react to changing conditions in the plant. “To this end, we worked together with customers and were able to incorporate their needs into the design through targeted user surveys,” explains Küpker.

The knowledge gained in this way was implemented through task-appropriate and self-describing user guidance during installation. The possible valve positions to be displayed are automatically determined by predefined stops in which the indicator elements are located. The ergonomic design of the indicators offers optimal operability for the user.

“I am particularly pleased that, on the one hand, the indicator system has now been patented and we have thus been able to set a new standard in valve sensor technology; and on the other hand that, with the puck, a concept has been developed that makes its contribution to more sustainability through parts recycling and multifunctional applicability,” Küpker ends.

