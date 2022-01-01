Appointment
September 2022
News
Miguel Petersen has been appointed as Vega Instruments SA’s new marketing manager. He has been with the company for nine years, having worked his way up from internal sales to projects and external sales prior to his new promotion. He has earned certificates from the University of Cape Town for operations management, professional communication and office management and foundations of business management, in addition to his NQF3 certificate for freights and customs.
Credit(s)
VEGA Controls SA
