Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Appointment

September 2022 News


Miguel Petersen has been appointed as Vega Instruments SA’s new marketing manager. He has been with the company for nine years, having worked his way up from internal sales to projects and external sales prior to his new promotion. He has earned certificates from the University of Cape Town for operations management, professional communication and office management and foundations of business management, in addition to his NQF3 certificate for freights and customs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Deeper collaboration on PA-DIM standardisation
News
Collaboration promises to simplify integration of OT and IT systems by optimising process automation end-users’ management of data from field devices.

Read more...
Rockwell opens registration for 31st Automation Fair
Rockwell Automation News
Manufacturing and technology experts will gather at the annual event showcasing new innovations in automation, immersive learning opportunities and much more.

Read more...
FIA selects Siemens as official sustainability PLM software supplier
Siemens South Africa News
Xcelerator portfolio to help the FIA and its championships to improve environmental sustainability across motorsports.

Read more...
New marketing manager at Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Hennie Blignaut to the newly created role of marketing manager for South Africa.

Read more...
Complete electrification solutions from mine to port, and more
ABB South Africa News
ABB will display the following products and solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2022 from 5 to 9 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Read more...
Informative seminars by leading industry experts at Electra Mining
Specialised Exhibitions News
Visitors can benefit from the accompanying conferences and seminars hosted by leading industry organisations and bringing together the best minds in the real economy to share their knowhow and experience.

Read more...
Headwinds face metals and engineering sector
News
SEIFSA has warned that the outlook for the sector has shown a marked deterioration after a strong start to the year.

Read more...
Measurements that can be relied on not to spoil the view
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice
The municipality of Austria’s picturesque Wolfgangsee increasingly relies on compact VEGAPULS C radar sensors to monitor and regulate effluent and ensure optimal sewage clarification.

Read more...
Delba Electrical secures Siemens LDA Approved Partner status
Siemens South Africa News
The company will benefit from ongoing service module training and support through the worldwide Siemens network in order to perform the authorised services.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved