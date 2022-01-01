Capacitance-probing level transmitters

Bindicator’s Cap-Level II and Cap-Level IIA probes are designed for level monitoring and control. Their 4-20 mA output provides a selectable dampening function to stabilise readings where severe agitation is present, and simple ‘zero’ and ‘span’ adjustment makes calibration easy.

The relay logic circuitry offers the flexibility to control multiple pumps, conveyors and alarms. Each relay can be set to turn equipment on and off at any selected point on the probe – without any external latching devices. Failsafe selection gives the security of fault indication and/or conveyor stoppage if power is lost.

The probe configurations and materials offered allow you to custom-fit Cap-Level II to your application. Designs such as the Type E and Type H tie-downs allow use in tall silos and include a unique cable adjustment solution.

