Capacitance-probing level transmitters

Bindicator’s Cap-Level II and Cap-Level IIA probes are designed for level monitoring and control. Their 4-20 mA output provides a selectable dampening function to stabilise readings where severe agitation is present, and simple ‘zero’ and ‘span’ adjustment makes calibration easy.
The relay logic circuitry offers the flexibility to control multiple pumps, conveyors and alarms. Each relay can be set to turn equipment on and off at any selected point on the probe – without any external latching devices. Failsafe selection gives the security of fault indication and/or conveyor stoppage if power is lost.
The probe configurations and materials offered allow you to custom-fit Cap-Level II to your application. Designs such as the Type E and Type H tie-downs allow use in tall silos and include a unique cable adjustment solution.
Simple, cost-effective level switches GHM Messtechnik SA
Val.Co’s S1 and M2 level switches offer exceptional quality, have internal temperature measurement devices, and are extremely cost-effective.
TDR-based emulsion detector Oakleaf Investment Holdings 52 (OIH)
The Genesis Model ED1, like other Magnetrol devices, is designed to maximise ease of wiring, configuration and viewing of the versatile graphic LCD display.
Radar sensor keeps its cool VEGA Controls SA
The VEGAPULS C 21 delivers exact measuring results without effect from the medium, or the process and ambient conditions
Load sensor for force measurement Instrotech
The instrument provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements of materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection.