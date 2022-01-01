Humidity and temperature transmitter with optional CO2 module

Humidity and temperature transmitter with optional CO 2 module

August 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Devices in the Jumo hydroTRANS series are reliable humidity and temperature transmitters, with an optional CO 2 module, which operate according to the capacitive measurement method. Available with various interfaces, the series is characterised by easy installation, robustness and reliable sensor technology.

Precise humidity and temperature monitoring is the basic requirement for accurate control of indoor and process air. This is essential for users in the HVAC field (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and reduces costs and minimises maintenance.

The Jumo hydroTRANS is ideal for climate monitoring in offices and living quarters, railway applications, warehouses or production halls. It is available in four variants – wall mounted, duct, rod and indoor – all of which can be mounted and installed easily. The various models, with protection classes between IP20 and IP65, make the device suitable for a wide range of building automation applications.

The measuring range covers 0 to 100% RH, accuracy is 2% RH, and temperature ranges are between -40°C and +80°C. A variant with an optional CO 2 module and a measuring range of up to 10 000 ppm is available for precise determination of the indoor air quality. Very low response times can be achieved by placing the module in the probe head. A voltage and current output, as well as Modbus, are available as interfaces.

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





