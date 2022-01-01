Editor's Choice
Humidity and temperature transmitter with optional CO2 module

August 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Devices in the Jumo hydroTRANS series are reliable humidity and temperature transmitters, with an optional CO2 module, which operate according to the capacitive measurement method. Available with various interfaces, the series is characterised by easy installation, robustness and reliable sensor technology.

Precise humidity and temperature monitoring is the basic requirement for accurate control of indoor and process air. This is essential for users in the HVAC field (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and reduces costs and minimises maintenance.

The Jumo hydroTRANS is ideal for climate monitoring in offices and living quarters, railway applications, warehouses or production halls. It is available in four variants – wall mounted, duct, rod and indoor – all of which can be mounted and installed easily. The various models, with protection classes between IP20 and IP65, make the device suitable for a wide range of building automation applications.

The measuring range covers 0 to 100% RH, accuracy is 2% RH, and temperature ranges are between -40°C and +80°C. A variant with an optional CO2 module and a measuring range of up to 10 000 ppm is available for precise determination of the indoor air quality. Very low response times can be achieved by placing the module in the probe head. A voltage and current output, as well as Modbus, are available as interfaces.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Further reading:

Light curtain for industrial door safety applications
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Telco Sensors’ infrared Spaceguard series devices consist of a multi-beam transmitter and receiver unit, which are mounted opposite each other at the entrance of the door, whereby the infrared light from ...

Read more...
Remote monitoring keeps cherries cool
Sensors & Transducers News
The innovative and adaptable nature of the NviroSense system allows for various applications to be added on as per the client’s requirements.

Read more...
Tiny transmitter for Memosens sensors
Mecosa Sensors & Transducers
In keeping with the use of Memosens sensors in tough environments, the MT201N transmitter is equipped with a sturdy, sealed housing.

Read more...
Long-range laser distance sensors
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
As a result of intensive R&D, these transit time sensors emit very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object.

Read more...
Sensors train many eyes on FMCGs
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Profit margins on consumer goods are small, which makes it all the more important for producers to have smooth, efficient operating processes.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.

Read more...
Concentration and viscosity measurements from raw materials to finished products
Sensors & Transducers
Learn more about Anton Paar’s various solutions through these seven application reports, which cover just a fraction of the company’s portfolio.

Read more...
2D/3D profile sensor for weld seam tracking
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Supporting software can evaluate two- and three-dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems, profile sensors and IPCs with profile sensors.

Read more...
Fibre-optic position sensor
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.

Read more...










