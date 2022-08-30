Complete electrification solutions from mine to port, and more

August 2022 News

Covering integrated digital solutions and services from mine to port and from plant to enterprise, ABB will display the following products and solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2022 from 5 to 9 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

ABB Low-Voltage (LV products)

Terra 360

This is a compact and scalable high-power charging innovation that allows for more charging power, according to Ettienne Delport, product marketing director at ABB. The Terra 360 claims to be the fastest all-in-one charger on the market and has been designed specifically to be powerful, flexible, user-friendly and accessible.

Terra AC wallbox

Brought to you by a global expert in smart mobility, smart buildings and smart homes, the Terra AC wallbox is built on ABB’s 130-year heritage of accessible technology leadership for safe, smart and sustainable electrification, and informed by its comprehensive expertise in e-mobility.

SACE Tmax XT

Tmax XT moulded case circuit breakers guarantee extremely high performance while being progressively smaller in size, simple to install and able to provide increasingly better safety. The range features four frame sizes: XT1, XT2 up to 160 A and XT3, XT4 up to 250 A.

TruONE automatic transfer switch (ATS)

The new TruONE is a true all-in-one ATS, engineered to incorporate switch and controller in a seamless unit. TruONE’s self-contained design reduces the number of wires and connections to speed up installation and ensure enhanced reliability. Its predictive maintenance and modular components reduce downtime and service costs.

Universal motor controller

ABB’s intelligent motor controllers combine motor protection and control functions, fieldbus and Ethernet communication, and fault diagnosis in a single device. They provide detailed operational, diagnostic and service data continuously, giving any plant an effective data source for predictive maintenance systems.

System pro E distribution board

System pro E power is ABB’s innovative main distribution switchboard solution, with rated current up to 6300 A and short-circuit current up to 120 kA. It has been designed to easily meet all electrical installation requirements in terms of protection degree, segregation form and electrical characteristics, according to the latest international standards and in synergy with all ABB’s LV equipment.

SR2 enclosures

SR2 is a complete range of monobloc structures for the construction of small and medium-sized electrical panels for control and command or small distribution applications. They are ideal for onboard machine panels, boiler room switchboards, pump control and in any situation connected to automation applications where a high IP rating is needed. The SR2 enclosures can also be used for secondary distribution boards, thanks to the possibility of installing the entire range of modular devices and switches on a DIN-rail, combined with the pre-drilled and hinged front panels in 400 mm, 600 mm and 800 mm widths.

ABB Medium-Voltage (MV) products

UniGear Digital

This an innovative solution for MV switchgear, according to Graham Abrahams, senior vice-president, Electrification at ABB. UniGear Digital combines the well-known and established ABB MV switchgear and the latest digital technologies to enable smart electrical networks that deliver power reliably and efficiently. With UniGear Digital, you avoid many of the practical challenges you face in today’s complex applications and simply have less to worry about in your electrical network.

SafeRing/SafePlus 12-24 kV

SafeRing and SafePlus switchgears for secondary distribution were developed by ABB and introduced to the market in 2000, replacing the previous SF6-insulated RGC and CTC products. SafeRing is available in standard configurations based on high-volume production. These standardised RMUs, which are the most required configurations within a distribution network, can be extendable upon request. SafePlus is the switchgear version of SafeRing, featuring flexibility, modularity and higher ratings.

REX640

REX640 is a powerful all-in-one protection and control relay for advanced power generation and distribution applications. It offers flexibility throughout its entire lifecycle – from ordering, through testing and commissioning, to upgrading the functionality of its modular software and hardware to meet new application requirements. As a member of ABB’s Relion protection and control family of relays, REX640 further reinforces Relion’s position as a range of relays to rely on.

Scada panel

ABB is a global market leader in supervisory control and data acquisition (scada) systems for the power transmission and distribution sector. Scada is a computer-based system for gathering and analysing real-time data to monitor and control equipment that deals with critical and time-sensitive materials or events. Data is gathered, processed and presented, often to issue warnings when conditions become hazardous by sounding alarms.

ABB Motion products

ACS880

With ABB’s ACS880 single drives, flexibility and capability is provided in wall-mounted or cabinet-built drives. All can be customised to precise needs in industries as diverse as oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, cement, power plants, material handling, pulp and paper, sawmills and marine. The ACS880 is built on ABB’s common drive platform for precision control in a wide range of applications such as cranes, extruders, winches, winders, conveyors, mixers, compressors, pumps and fans.

