The Jumo SIRAS P21 AR/DP programmable pressure transmitter is approved for use in safety-related plants with Safety Integrity Level (SIL) according to DIN EN 61508 and Performance Level (PL) according to DIN EN 13849. As a result, the device is perfectly suited for safety measuring chains in the process industry.

Jumo SIRAS can be used in a variety of applications to reliably and precisely measure the relative, absolute or differential pressure of liquids, steam and gases. It is an extension of the JSP portfolio (Jumo Safety Performance) which can be used in combination with the Jumo safetyM STB/STW safety temperature limiter/safety temperature monitor and the Jumo transmitter power supply unit as an immediately operational safety chain for SIL 2 or SIL 3.

This safety measuring system is certified according to the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED 2014/68/EU). Jumo provides the required certificates and all safety-related system properties in a clearly arranged format so that the safety assessment effort for the user is significantly reduced.

The factory-set measuring ranges for the Jumo SIRAS are up to 100 bar relative pressure and up to 100 bar absolute pressure. The unit is particularly noteworthy for its high degree of precision: long-term stability is less than 0,1% per year, while linearity is 0,05%. All materials in contact with the media are made of stainless steel (316L) which means that cleaning-in-place (CIP) is possible without any problems. Measurement outputs provided are 4-20 mA, two-wire, and HART with four configurable measured values.

