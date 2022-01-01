Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Magnetic position sensors with IO-Link

September 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Turck has extended its offering of compact position sensors with the WIM-IOL series for detecting magnetic pistons in pneumatic or hydraulic cylinders. The new series consists of eight sensors with IO-Link 1.1, covering measuring ranges from 32 to 256 mm.

IO-Link, and the integrated pushbutton, enable users to ‘teach’ the measuring range of sensors quickly and conveniently according to the stroke of the pistons in the cylinder. This simplifies mounting compared to analog sensors, as these have to be fitted either precisely to the dead points or operate with correction factors in the controller. The IP67 WIM-IOL sensors operate with a 15-bit resolution.

Typical applications include feed detection in injection moulding machines or automatic screwing machines, the positioning of the welding head in ultrasonic welding, or the monitoring of foil tension in packaging machines.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


