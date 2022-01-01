Magnetic position sensors with IO-Link

Turck has extended its offering of compact position sensors with the WIM-IOL series for detecting magnetic pistons in pneumatic or hydraulic cylinders. The new series consists of eight sensors with IO-Link 1.1, covering measuring ranges from 32 to 256 mm.
IO-Link, and the integrated pushbutton, enable users to ‘teach’ the measuring range of sensors quickly and conveniently according to the stroke of the pistons in the cylinder. This simplifies mounting compared to analog sensors, as these have to be fitted either precisely to the dead points or operate with correction factors in the controller. The IP67 WIM-IOL sensors operate with a 15-bit resolution.
Typical applications include feed detection in injection moulding machines or automatic screwing machines, the positioning of the welding head in ultrasonic welding, or the monitoring of foil tension in packaging machines.
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.
As a result of intensive R&D, these transit time sensors emit very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object.
Profit margins on consumer goods are small, which makes it all the more important for producers to have smooth, efficient operating processes.