Simple, cost-effective level switches

September 2022 Level Measurement & Control

“High quality and the ability to be customised to customer specifications, coupled with a fast manufacturing base for large-quantity orders, is what makes Val.Co, with its S1 and M2 level switches, a leader in the supply of process instrumentation,” says Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa.

“These level switches offer exceptional quality, have internal temperature measurement devices, and are an extremely cost-effective choice. The switches are specifically designed for industries where hydraulic oil tanks are utilised, such as the yellow metal, mechanical and automotive industries,” adds Grobler.

The Val.Co S1 switch offers level controls with one electrical contact. Reliable, compact and easy to install, it is designed to offer a range of level switches to meet the need for monitoring levels in small tanks. It has a flanged or threaded process connection with an ambient temperature range of -30°C to +550°C at 90% relative humidity. Connections are brass, aluminium and PVC with a closed cell float.

The M2 controls level with two electrical contacts. The principle of operation is based on the drive of two reed contacts located inside the measuring rod by a magnetic float. It also offers a flanged or threaded process connection with the same ambient temperature rating of 30°C to +550°C at 90% relative humidity. Connections are brass, aluminium and PVC with a closed float cell. The only moving elements are the floats that move for hydrostatic thrust along the measuring rod, guaranteeing extreme ruggedness and limited need for maintenance.

The switches come with an SPST (single-pole, single-throw) or normally-closed contact, and a float operating point of 180° which can also be normally-open. The level switches supply up to six switches from one sensor. Both instruments can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements.

Credit(s)

GHM Messtechnik SA





