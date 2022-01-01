Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Data Acquisition & Telemetry



Print this page printer friendly version

Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs

August 2022 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Instrotech’s versatile DPM9000 series, a miniature DIN-rail mounted programmable isolated transmitter range manufactured locally by Calog Instruments, has consistently sold well into the market, partly due to its reliability and partly to the versatile, wide range of programmable inputs.

The compact device, with dimensions of 92 x 92 x 26 mm, offers complete three-way isolation between power supply, input and output. The inputs are programmable to accept thermocouples of types J, K, N, R, S, T and W5, RTDs of types Pt100 or Ni100, millivolt inputs up to 52 mV, 0-20 mA/4-20 mA inputs, voltage inputs up to 10 V, potentiometer inputs, and frequency inputs from NPN/PNP proximity switches.

Integral two-wire transmitter power is supplied as standard with the units, as well as a precision reference for potentiometer inputs. The analog output is programmable for 0-20 mA/4-20 mA or 0-10 V outputs, and the power supply accepts a 95-265 V AC/DC input.

An RS-232 serial interface allows connections to remote computers and scada systems using Calog’s DIGIbus protocol. The RS-485 option allows for up to 99 transmitters to be linked on the same bus. The unit can also accept an ASCII-based serial input signal for conversion to an analog output signal. The lineariser feature is standard, and the user can select S-curve, sphere, square-root extraction or off (no linearisation)

The model DPM9240 offers a 10-30 V DC isolated power supply instead of 95-265 V AC/DC. Also available in the series are the Models DPM9004 (95-265 V AC/DC supply) and the DPM9244 (10-30 V DC supply), ideal for load cell applications. The model DPM9006 is a high-current or high-voltage input version (0-5 A or 0-500 V AC/DC). All units meet the European EMC directive 89/336/EEC and Low Voltage directive 73/23/EEC.

Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download on the Instrotech website (www.instrotech.co.za/media-downloads/software).

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.bit.ly/3tonYrX


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure sensors for perfect coffee
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Rex-Royal has sourced pressure transducers from Keller’s 21C series for its S300 model range of bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Read more...
Barcode reader suited for wide fields of view
Omron Electronics Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Omron’s new MicroHAWK V440-F is ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area, as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.

Read more...
Pulse totaliser counter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
Magnetic-inductive flow meter for phosphate precipitation
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
With a 4-20 mA signal or optional pulse output, the MIK allows for immediate response to the latest process conditions.

Read more...
Compact infrared camera for the metal industry
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The camera’s wide temperature measurement range of 450-1800°C satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Read more...
Wire-actuated encoder for crane arms and lifting platforms
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Siko has solved the challenges presented by such applications with the SG 30 and its very compact, yet robust, design.

Read more...
Flow meters and switches for very slow flows
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
Kobold’s KSV meters are shock resistant, small, lightweight and simple to install for measuring liquid or air flow with full-scale accuracy within +/-6%.

Read more...
Drinking water monitoring station
Royce Water Systems Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The system is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters such as turbidity, total organic carbons and dissolved organic carbons.

Read more...
When your site has no power
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Remote monitoring of sites with no power infrastructure is challenging. Combining the power of remote terminal units and cloud-based server technology allows Omniflex to remotely manage outlying devices via web based technology.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved