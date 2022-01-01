Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs

August 2022 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Instrotech’s versatile DPM9000 series, a miniature DIN-rail mounted programmable isolated transmitter range manufactured locally by Calog Instruments, has consistently sold well into the market, partly due to its reliability and partly to the versatile, wide range of programmable inputs.

The compact device, with dimensions of 92 x 92 x 26 mm, offers complete three-way isolation between power supply, input and output. The inputs are programmable to accept thermocouples of types J, K, N, R, S, T and W5, RTDs of types Pt100 or Ni100, millivolt inputs up to 52 mV, 0-20 mA/4-20 mA inputs, voltage inputs up to 10 V, potentiometer inputs, and frequency inputs from NPN/PNP proximity switches.

Integral two-wire transmitter power is supplied as standard with the units, as well as a precision reference for potentiometer inputs. The analog output is programmable for 0-20 mA/4-20 mA or 0-10 V outputs, and the power supply accepts a 95-265 V AC/DC input.

An RS-232 serial interface allows connections to remote computers and scada systems using Calog’s DIGIbus protocol. The RS-485 option allows for up to 99 transmitters to be linked on the same bus. The unit can also accept an ASCII-based serial input signal for conversion to an analog output signal. The lineariser feature is standard, and the user can select S-curve, sphere, square-root extraction or off (no linearisation)

The model DPM9240 offers a 10-30 V DC isolated power supply instead of 95-265 V AC/DC. Also available in the series are the Models DPM9004 (95-265 V AC/DC supply) and the DPM9244 (10-30 V DC supply), ideal for load cell applications. The model DPM9006 is a high-current or high-voltage input version (0-5 A or 0-500 V AC/DC). All units meet the European EMC directive 89/336/EEC and Low Voltage directive 73/23/EEC.

Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download on the Instrotech website (www.instrotech.co.za/media-downloads/software).

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.bit.ly/3tonYrX

Credit(s)

Instrotech





